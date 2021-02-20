Pakistan
Ch Fawad congratulates Ali Asjad Malhi for leading in by polls (NA-75)
- He said that "Respect will be for `Qanoon' (law) not for the "Noon (Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz)".
20 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday congratulated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate, Ali Asjad Malhi for taking lead in the by-polls in NA-75 (Daska).
In a tweet, the federal minister urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to announce the result immediately and stated that the patience of the workers should not be tested.
