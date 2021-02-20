Pakistan
PM expresses confidence over FBR to add 100s of blns of additional revenue, curb counterfeiting
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has commended the Federal Boar of Revenue (FBR) Field Formations on achieving 7-months revenue targets by undertaking bold tax audit and enforcement, and counter-smuggling measures.
In a tweet on Saturday, he said they must continue working with honesty and commitment. He also commended the FBR Head office Team for developing the IT-enabled Transformation Plan and procuring cutting-edge Track and Trace System.
The Prime Minister said once fully functional in July 2021, it would add 100s of billions of additional revenue, curb counterfeiting and help establish rule of law.
