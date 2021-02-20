Pakistan
Islam stresses peaceful coexistence, equality in society: Buzdar
- Usman Buzdar said that PTI government is the torch-bearer of social justice as a society based on justice and equality is imperative for composite development.
20 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said Islam stresses peaceful coexistence and equality in the society.
In his message on world day of Social Justice today (Saturday), he said that purpose to mark this day is to highlight importance of social justice.
Usman Buzdar said that PTI government is the torch-bearer of social justice as a society based on justice and equality is imperative for composite development.
He regretted that oppressed Kashmiris are facing worst conditions due to socio-economic injustices perpetrated by Indian government in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
