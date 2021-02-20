Border fencing with Iran to be completed by end of this year: Interior Minister

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has said the border fencing with Iran will be completed by the end of this year.

He said this during his visit to Taftan border on Saturday. He said forty percent work on the fencing has so far been completed.

The Interior Minister said that border management on modern lines will be ensured with Iran and Afghanistan.

He said all resources will be utilized for external security of the country. He directed the authorities concerned to further improve the facilities for the Zaireen.