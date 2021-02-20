Pakistan
Mechanism developed to provide subsidy to farmers for purchase of fertilizers, seeds: Fakhar
Updated 20 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: Minister for National Food Security, Syed Fakhar Imam has said a mechanism has been developed to provide subsidy to farmers for purchase of fertilizers and seeds.
In an interview, he said provision of quality and certified seed to farmers is essential for achieving high growth in agriculture sector. He said farmer community would enjoy benefits of subsidy and purchase fertilizers and quality seeds without facing any trouble.
He said the government is working for uplift of livestock and other sectors to attain better results.
He said unusual climate change has badly affected the crops in the country. However, the government is making its best efforts to mitigate the effects of climate change.
