Pakistan arranges modern storage containers for COVID-19 vaccines

  • The containers will arrive in the country in mid-march, which will be used for storing the Pfizer vaccines.
  • These containers will be given to the Centre and provinces in most affected areas.
BR Web Desk Updated 20 Feb 2021

Pakistan on Saturday arranged modern storage containers for COVID-19 vaccines, which are expected to start arriving in mid-March.

As per details, United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) provided free-of-cost COVID vaccine storage containers to Pakistan following a grant from Asian Development Bank (ADB).

The containers will arrive in the country in mid-March, which will be used for storing the Pfizer vaccines.

The cold chain system in Pakistan has a capacity of -20 degrees to store temperature-sensitive commodities.

These containers will be given to the Centre and provinces in most affected areas.

ARY News citing its sources reported that the containers will initially be given to the 15 most-affected cities of the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pfizer COVID vaccines are likely to arrive in Pakistan during the next three months in Pakistan.

Earlier in the month, Pakistan had decided to buy 21 ultra-cold modern refrigerators with an aim to store the vaccine as the country will start receiving doses of Pfizer vaccines from the Covax platform.

COVID vaccine made by Pfizer may be stored in an ultra-cold freezer between -80°C and -60°C (-112°F and -76°F).

