KIA Sorento receives ‘overwhelming response’ on the launch

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Lucky Group Mohammad Ali Tabba has said that they received an overwhelming response from the market on the launch of Kia Sorento.

The seven-seater SUV was recently unveiled by the KIA, and it is available in three different variants.

In a tweet, Tabba wrote: “Alhamdulillah we have received an overwhelming response on the launch of the KIA Sorento.”

“Thank you to our customers in having confidence in KIA,” he added.

It is the fourth car launched under the banner of KIA, which is aiming to give a stiff competition to Toyota Fortuner.

The SUV is available in three different variants – 2.4L FWD, 2.4L AWD and 3.5L FWD. 2.4L FWD will cost Rs7 million, 2.4L AWD will cost Rs8 million and 3.5L FWD will cost RS8.4 million.

The company is already selling its compact SUV Sportage, hatchback Picanto, and minivan Carnival.

Kia has been assembling cars in Pakistan under green-field status, which it received following the government’s Auto Development Policy (ADP 2016-21).

The government launched the policy to attract foreign investment and help increase competition in the auto sector, which was dominated by three Japanese companies for a long time.