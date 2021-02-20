ANL 31.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.66%)
ASC 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.92%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 103.90 Increased By ▲ 4.20 (4.21%)
BOP 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.02%)
BYCO 10.40 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.64%)
DGKC 135.35 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.57%)
EPCL 48.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.85%)
FCCL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.29%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.52%)
FFL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
HASCOL 11.67 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.09%)
HUBC 85.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.4%)
HUMNL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (9.84%)
JSCL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.33%)
KAPCO 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.22%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
MLCF 47.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.01%)
PAEL 40.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.54%)
PIBTL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
POWER 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
PPL 92.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.57%)
PRL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.85%)
SNGP 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TRG 137.29 Increased By ▲ 10.04 (7.89%)
UNITY 33.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.23%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6%)
BR100 4,980 Increased By ▲ 18.76 (0.38%)
BR30 25,841 Increased By ▲ 305.78 (1.2%)
KSE100 46,228 Increased By ▲ 84.91 (0.18%)
KSE30 19,231 Increased By ▲ 14.33 (0.07%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

No plan to relax Covid-19 restrictions: ministry

Abdul Rasheed Azad 20 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The government has no plan to totally relax the Covid-19 restrictions by March 1st, officials of the Health Ministry said.

Talking to Business Recorder here on Monday, they said in a recently held Cabinet meeting, the relevant quarters discussed matters related to relaxing more Covid-19 restrictions from the next month but as yet no decision in this connection had been taken.

They said for the past one week, the coronavirus cases are on the rise and under such a situation, the authorities dealing with the deadly virus, has claimed over 12,500 lives and infected over 568,000 people so far, cannot take a decision in favour of relaxing restrictions.

A senior health official dealing with the Covid-19 situation in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) said the capital administration is likely to bring more restrictions in the federal areas as the positive cases are on the rise.

He added, “restrictions should not be removed till all the people are not vaccinated and positivity ratio is not brought under three percent for a long time”.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the country over the past 24 hours registered 40 more Covid-19 deaths and reported 1,245 new cases.

According to the latest figures of the NCOC, since the pandemic’s outbreak, 531,840 patients have recovered from the coronavirus. Since the outbreak, a total of 568,506 cases have been detected which include the deaths, recovered, and under treatment Covid-19 patients.

Sindh with 255,039 cases is on top followed by Punjab with 166,242 cases, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) with 70,493 cases, the ICT with 43,145 cases, Balochistan with 18,967 cases, the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) with 9,673 cases, and Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) with 4,947.

At least 12,527 deaths have been recorded in the country since the outbreak of the Covid-19.

Punjab with 5,166 deaths is on top, followed by Sindh with 4,267, KP with 2,020, ICT 488 deaths, AJK with 285 deaths, Balochistan with 199, and G-B with 102 deaths. A total of 8,602,515 Covid-19 tests have been conducted so far, while 631 hospitals are equipped with Covid facilities. Some 2,070 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

NCOC COVID19 coronavirus cases Health Ministry

No plan to relax Covid-19 restrictions: ministry

Import and supply: White sugar exempted from 17pc GST, 3pc VAT

SPI up 0.55pc WoW

Cotton seeds, fertilisers, whitefly pesticides: Farmers to get subsidy through provincial govts: minister

PM accuses opposition of trying to ‘buy our people’

Rabbani explains what actually ‘constitutes’ proportional representation

At Biden’s G7 debut, leaders look beyond Covid to trade, China

Pakistan LNG import tender: Qatar Petroleum places ‘lowest’ offer

Discos’ tariffs: CPPA-G seeks 93 paisa per unit hike for Jan

Arbitration agreement not finalized: Govt, KE differ over ‘Shariah’ definition

NASA’s astrobiology rover makes historic Mars landing

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.