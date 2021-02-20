No plan to relax Covid-19 restrictions: ministry

ISLAMABAD: The government has no plan to totally relax the Covid-19 restrictions by March 1st, officials of the Health Ministry said.

Talking to Business Recorder here on Monday, they said in a recently held Cabinet meeting, the relevant quarters discussed matters related to relaxing more Covid-19 restrictions from the next month but as yet no decision in this connection had been taken.

They said for the past one week, the coronavirus cases are on the rise and under such a situation, the authorities dealing with the deadly virus, has claimed over 12,500 lives and infected over 568,000 people so far, cannot take a decision in favour of relaxing restrictions.

A senior health official dealing with the Covid-19 situation in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) said the capital administration is likely to bring more restrictions in the federal areas as the positive cases are on the rise.

He added, “restrictions should not be removed till all the people are not vaccinated and positivity ratio is not brought under three percent for a long time”.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the country over the past 24 hours registered 40 more Covid-19 deaths and reported 1,245 new cases.

According to the latest figures of the NCOC, since the pandemic’s outbreak, 531,840 patients have recovered from the coronavirus. Since the outbreak, a total of 568,506 cases have been detected which include the deaths, recovered, and under treatment Covid-19 patients.

Sindh with 255,039 cases is on top followed by Punjab with 166,242 cases, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) with 70,493 cases, the ICT with 43,145 cases, Balochistan with 18,967 cases, the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) with 9,673 cases, and Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) with 4,947.

At least 12,527 deaths have been recorded in the country since the outbreak of the Covid-19.

Punjab with 5,166 deaths is on top, followed by Sindh with 4,267, KP with 2,020, ICT 488 deaths, AJK with 285 deaths, Balochistan with 199, and G-B with 102 deaths. A total of 8,602,515 Covid-19 tests have been conducted so far, while 631 hospitals are equipped with Covid facilities. Some 2,070 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

