Commander US Centcom meets COAS

RAWALPINDI: General Kenneth F McKenzie Jr, the Incoming Commander US CENTCOM, called on COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ Friday. According to a statement released by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the meeting discussed matters of mutual interest and regional security situation with particular reference to ongoing Afghanistan reconciliation process.

The two agreed on importance of political resolution of Afghan situation. COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that Pakistan was committed to efforts for peace in Afghanistan as it was equally important for peace in Pakistan. ISPR said that the visiting dignitaries acknowledged Pakistan’s commendable efforts in the fight against terrorism and ensuring regional stability.