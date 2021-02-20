NAB’s generous approach to govt-IPPs deals

That the argument that country’s Independent Power Producers (IPPs) are having special rights, advantages, or immunities is quite legitimate. First, it was the federal government that has worked out and offered to the IPPs a highly lucrative or ‘generous’ deal which they have grabbed by both hands. Second, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which has been maintaining an oversight over government decisions and policymaking processes has acquiesced to the government-IPPs deal. Third, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has “cleared” those deals after a detailed meeting with the Government’s Negotiation Committee. In other words, NAB too has put his full weight behind the deal.

Is there no foul play?

Farhan Mughal (Lahore)

