UK top court rules Uber drivers entitled to workers' rights

AFP 20 Feb 2021

LONDON: Britain's top court on Friday ruled that drivers at US ride-hailing giant Uber are entitled to workers' rights, in a judgement with huge implications for the "gig economy".

The Supreme Court's unanimous ruling that the drivers were workers followed a years-long legal battle with the Silicon Valley taxi and delivery company.

"This has been a gruelling four-year legal battle for our members - but it's ended in a historic win," said Mick Rix, from the GMB trade union.

"The Supreme Court has upheld the decision of three previous courts, backing up what GMB has said all along; Uber drivers are workers and entitled to breaks, holiday pay and minimum wage," he added.

Uber said it respected the ruling, "which focussed on a small number of drivers who used the Uber app in 2016."

"We are committed to doing more and will now consult with every active driver across the UK to understand the changes they want to see," Jamie Heywood, its manager for Northern and Eastern Europe, said in a statement. Lower courts ruled in 2016, 2017 and 2018 in favour of a group of 20 Uber drivers who argued they were entitled to employee status given the length of time they had been working through the Uber app, and the way that the company oversaw their work.

Uber insisted that the drivers were self-employed since they choose their own hours and place of work, and often find passengers through rival apps.

The complainants can now ask an employment tribunal for compensation and it could trigger far-reaching changes affecting all ride-hailing drivers.

"GMB will now consult with our Uber driver members over their forthcoming compensation claim," said Rix.

The ruling could also affect other online platforms behind the so-called gig economy in Britain - people doing short-term work without formal contracts, or working without guaranteed hours.

