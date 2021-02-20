Dubai says princess 'home' after UN demands proof of life

GENEVA: Dubai's royal family insisted Friday that Sheikha Latifa was being "cared for at home" after the United Nations demanded proof that she was still alive following "disturbing" footage aired this week.

The UN Human Rights Office said it had asked the United Arab Emirates for evidence after the BBC published video shot by the daughter of Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum saying she was being held captive and feared for her life.

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said it had spoken to the UAE's diplomatic mission in Geneva on Thursday.

"We did raise the case yesterday with the permanent mission here in Geneva," OHCHR spokeswoman Liz Throssell told reporters.

"We did ask for proof of life."