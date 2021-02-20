Zardari, Fazl discuss Senate polls, long march

KARACHI: Former president Asif Ali Zardari and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman discussed the country's overall situation and strategy for upcoming Senate polls, sources said on Friday.

In a telephonic conversation, Asif Ali Zardari and Maulana Fazlur Rehman exchanged views on the upcoming Senate polls and the anti-government long march.

The consultation was also made on the Senate candidates from KP and other provinces said sources. Matters pertaining to the campaign for former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani for the upcoming Senate elections also came under discussion.