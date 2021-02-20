Governor launches RCC mobile app

LAHORE: Launching the Rescue Cadet Corps (RCC) mobile app to provide online training to rescue scouts for saving lives and promoting safety, Governor Punjab Ch Muhammad Sarwar said this initiative was taken as per the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan to engage youth to establish healthy, safe, resilient and more prosperous communities in the country.

The Governor said in view of Covid-19, RCC mobile app would be helpful for online registration, online community safety training, and online certification.

He emphasized that rescue scouts must be linked with different organizations like Tevta, Chambers and Akhuwat to give them further opportunities for skill development leading to livelihood initiatives for prosperous communities in the country. He also acknowledged the Services of the team of Punjab Information Technology Board for developing the App during Covid-19.

Moreover, Punjab Governor, as the Chancellor of Universities, has approved several summaries in connection with the affairs of various universities of Punjab.

Maulana Mohammad Raghib Hussain Naeemi, Ms Saleema Hashmi and Prof Dr Javed Iqbal were nominated as members of the Senate of Islamia University Bahawalpur. The appointment of Syed Habib Bukhari as the Vice-Chancellor of Kohsar University Rawalpindi was also approved.

Muhammad Bilal Khan as Vice-Chancellor of the University of Chakwal and Prof Dr Muhammad Afzal as Vice-Chancellor Baba Guru Nanak University Nankana Sahib.

