Govt to provide support to speed up Ring Road project: Buzdar

Recorder Report 20 Feb 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar while chairing the 6th meeting of the public-private partnership policy and monitoring board, here on Friday, said the government will provide full support to speed up the Ring Road project costing around Rs 40 billion.

The meeting approved the appointment of Amjad Ali Awan as CEO of Punjab Public-Private Partnership Authority and gave in-principle approval to terms and conditions of the CEO's remuneration. However, the selection board will finally decide as per the rules.

The CM directed to expedite work on PPP-mode projects and emphasized that their duration be minimized. Zero-tolerance will be shown on a 90-day timeline, from approval to laying the foundation stone of the project, and delay in development projects will not be tolerated, he warned.

The CM announced to review progress on PPP mode projects after every seven days adding that action will be initiated if any work is, deliberately, kept pending in any department. The departments, willfully, delaying things will have to show performance, he warned and directed to set the timeline of every stage of the projects.

Similarly, the CM directed the authority to devise a monthly targets calendar to hold the regular review. He instructed to expedite work on road construction projects and asked to start work on the Rawalpindi Ring Road project at the earliest to facilitate the locals.

Moreover, talking to President PTI Sargodha and ticket-holder Ansar Iqbal Haral and ticket-holder Usama Mela, the CM said that he is visiting every nook and corner of the province to resolve problems faced by the people in consultation with the parliamentarians and party workers.

