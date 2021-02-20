ANL 31.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.66%)
ASC 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.92%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 103.90 Increased By ▲ 4.20 (4.21%)
BOP 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.02%)
BYCO 10.40 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.64%)
DGKC 135.35 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.57%)
EPCL 48.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.85%)
FCCL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.29%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.52%)
FFL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
HASCOL 11.67 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.09%)
HUBC 85.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.4%)
HUMNL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (9.84%)
JSCL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.33%)
KAPCO 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.22%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
MLCF 47.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.01%)
PAEL 40.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.54%)
PIBTL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
POWER 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
PPL 92.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.57%)
PRL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.85%)
SNGP 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TRG 137.29 Increased By ▲ 10.04 (7.89%)
UNITY 33.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.23%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6%)
BR100 4,980 Increased By ▲ 18.76 (0.38%)
BR30 25,841 Increased By ▲ 305.78 (1.2%)
KSE100 46,228 Increased By ▲ 84.91 (0.18%)
KSE30 19,231 Increased By ▲ 14.33 (0.07%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Wali Massoud for a 'responsible' exit of USA from Afghanistan

Ali Hussain 20 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Ahmad Wali Massoud, chairman, Massoud Foundation of Afghanistan, Friday emphasised the need for a "responsible" exit of the United States from Afghanistan following an inclusive setup agreed to all Afghan ethnic groups is in placed.

The visiting former Ambassador of Afghanistan to the United Kingdom, who is younger brother of the late Afghan military commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, was speaking at the Institute of Strategic Studies, Islamabad (ISSI) at a public talk, organised by its Centre for Afghanistan, Middle East and Africa (CAMEA).

In a response to a question about the prospects of the US troops withdrawal from the war-torn Afghanistan, Ahmad Wali Massoud expressed the hope that the new US administration of President Joe Biden will honour the commitments, but insisted on the responsible exist of the US from Afghanistan by not repeating the past mistake of 1989, when the country was abandoned that resulted into chaos.

Massoud said he shared Pakistan's stance regarding the need for a responsible US exit from Afghanistan, as it was the people of the region who would face the repercussions of a hasty withdrawal.

He said peace in Afghanistan was a precursor for peace and stability in the entire region.

He was also not optimistic with regards to the success of the peace talks in Doha, describing it as a "wrong bus" to drive in and instead emphasised on the need for a proper roadmap for an inclusive set up agreed to all the Afghans and various ethnic groups through a dialogue process where people of Afghanistan should have a say.

"Currently, the talks are under way and on one side there is President Ashraf Ghani's government, while on other side of the table is the Taliban movement. Rather, we need peace for the people, and not only for the government," he asserted.

About the situation in Afghanistan, Massoud said that a strong government in Kabul was the first pillar of peace in Afghanistan. This entails a formula based on a decentralised system rooted in the social fabric of Afghanistan because only when people from different ethnicities are present within the fold of the system; sustainable consensus can be achieved and hence a strong institution can be built.

He stressed the importance of achieving consensus democracy where the people were their own representatives. Massoud referred to the special bond Pakistan and Afghanistan share; be it politics, economics, security, culture and religion, saying dialogue between the two countries was very important because direct discourse would strengthen the prospects for peace.

He said that like any other relationship, there were always conflicts of interests and instead of wasting time on them, competing claims from all sides should be put on the table and resolved.

"If we have a strong government in placed in Kabul, having a balanced approach and an independent foreign policy, no other country will be able to fight their proxy wars from the Afghan soil," he asserted.

He said a balanced approach was required so that Afghanistan was not perceived as a threat nor used as a strategic tool by any country. "By doing so, balance could be achieved internally as well as externally," he added.

He added that both Pakistan and Afghanistan needed to define their security and economic relations, understand each others views, build trust and subsequently a shared vision.

"I have come with a message of friendship and peace. Peace in Afghanistan means peace for Pakistan," he added.

He reassured that no country would be allowed to use proxies for pursuing their interests. He opined that the people of Afghanistan shared an unbreakable bond with the people of Pakistan, and stressed that Pakistan had no enemies in Afghanistan.

He also talked about his late brother, Ahmad Shah Massoud's contribution towards building a sovereign, inclusive and strong Afghanistan. By taking a similar stance, peace could be achieved in Afghanistan, he added.

He was of the view that the people of Afghanistan had suffered for too long and yearned for peace. According to him, values adopted by different factions in Afghanistan vary in a distinct manner; however, it is important to take all of them into account, if the peace process is to move forward in Afghanistan, adding that it was time for all stakeholders to accommodate each other.

Reiterating Massoud's stance, Ambassador Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry, Director General ISSI said Pakistan did not want Afghanistan to become a bastion of proxy wars, and aspired for a sovereign and peaceful neighbour.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Wali Massoud Massoud Foundation of Afghanistan

Wali Massoud for a 'responsible' exit of USA from Afghanistan

Import and supply: White sugar exempted from 17pc GST, 3pc VAT

SPI up 0.55pc WoW

Cotton seeds, fertilisers, whitefly pesticides: Farmers to get subsidy through provincial govts: minister

PM accuses opposition of trying to ‘buy our people’

Rabbani explains what actually ‘constitutes’ proportional representation

At Biden’s G7 debut, leaders look beyond Covid to trade, China

Pakistan LNG import tender: Qatar Petroleum places ‘lowest’ offer

Discos’ tariffs: CPPA-G seeks 93 paisa per unit hike for Jan

Arbitration agreement not finalized: Govt, KE differ over ‘Shariah’ definition

NASA’s astrobiology rover makes historic Mars landing

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.