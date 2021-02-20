ANL 31.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.66%)
Recorder Report 20 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Friday (February 19, 2021).

=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
OP-1              M.T Lahore     Disc.          PNSC               18-02-2021
                                 Crude Oil
OP-2              Tai Hu         Disc. Mogas    Alpine Marine      18-02-2021
                                                Services
B-1               Korea Chemi    Load Ethanol   Eastwind           17-02-2021
                                                Shipping
B-2/B-3           Lmz Titan      Disc. Wheat    Ocean World        13-02-2021
B-6/B-7           Wan Hai 613    Disc./Load     Rahmat             18-02-2021
                                 Container      Shipping
B-8/B-9           Oel            Disc./Load     Eastwind           17-02-2021
                  Kedarnath      Container      Shipping
B-10/B-11         Equinox Star   Disc. Rock     Wma Shipcare       19-02-2021
                                 Phosphate      Services
B-11/B-12         Parnassos      Disc.          Alpine Marine      18-02-2021
                                 Soya Bean      Services
                                 Seeds
B-13/B-14         Elbabe         Disc. Wheat    Bulk Shipping      17-02-2021
B-14/B-15         Nicholas       Disc. Wheat    Wilhelmsen         17-02-2021
B-16/B-17         Ince Inebolu   Disc. Wheat    Wma Shipcare       14-02-2021
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALONGSIDE WEST WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
B-21              Rong Da        Disc           Legend Shipping    18-02-2021
                  Chang          General Cargo
                                 & Logistic
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Ariane Makara     19-02-2021     D/6000 Chemical       Alpine Marine Services
Rich Breeze       19-02-2021     L/15000 Naphtha              Trans Maritimes
Ncc Jood          19-02-2021     D/34000 Mogas         Alpine Marine Services
Northern          19-02-2021     D/L Container           Hapag Lloyd Pakistan
Discovery
Actuaria          19-02-2021     D/L Container                Allied Logistic
Morioka           20-02-2021     D/8000 chemical           East Wind SHipping
Ginga Saker       20-02-2021     D/2028 Base Oil                 Gac Pakistan
Bomar Lynx        20-02-2021     L/4000 Base Oil       Alpine Marine Services
Xin Qing Dao      20-02-2021     D/L Container            Cosco Saeed Karachi
Thorsky           20-02-2021     D/L Container               Diamond Shipping
Barbara           20-02-2021     D/L Container                X-Press Feeders
Kmtc Mumbai       20-02-2021     D/L Coantainer                 United Marine
                                                                     Agencies
Ocean Trader      20-02-2021     D/2000 General Cargo          Noble Shipping
V Honor           20-02-2021     D/48224 General Cargo    Legend Shipping and
                                                                     Logistic
=============================================================================
EXPECTED SAILING
=============================================================================
Korea Chemi       19-02-2021     Load Ethanol               Eastwind Shipping
Oel Kedarnath     19-02-2021     Disc./Load Container       Eastwind Shipping
=============================================================================
SHIPS DEPARTURES
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Constantinos      19-02-2021     Tanker                                   N/A
Bow Cardinal      19-02-2021     Tanker                                   N/A
Chemroad Wing     19-02-2021     Tanker                                   N/A
Attalia           19-02-2021     Soya Bean Seeds                          N/A
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Ocean Rider    Palm Kernel    Alpine             16.02.2021
MW-2              Gulf Wing      Rice           Ocean World        18.02.2021
MW-4                                                                      NIL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Gorona         Palm Oil       Alpine             18.02.2021
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              Josephine      Containers     Maersk Pak         18.02.2021
                  Maersk
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2ND CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              CMA CGM Medea  Containers     CMA CGM            18.02.2021
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
BTG Kailash       Soya bean      Ocean Services                    19.02.2021
=============================================================================
EXPECTED DEPARTURES
=============================================================================
CMA CGM Medea     Containers     CMA CGM                           19.02.2021
Josephine         Containers     Maersk Pak                              -do-
Maersk
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Farah Louise      Soya bean      Alpine                            19.02.2021
MG Kronos         Soya bean      Alpine                     Waiting for Berth
Tomson Gas        LPG            M. International                           -
Gas Athena        LPG            M. International                           -
Solar Ailene      Palm Oil       Alpine                                     -
Genuine Venus     Palm Oil       Alpine                                     -
Chemroad Wing     Palm Oil       Alpine                                     -
Maritime          Palm Oil       Alpine                                     -
Tuntiga
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Meratus           Containers     Maersk Pak                        19.02.2021
Jayawijaya
CMA CGM Fidelio   Containers     CMA CGM                                 -do-
Vantage Rider     Rice           East Wind                               -do-
Diyala            Containers                                       20.02.2021
Maersk Kowloon    Containers     Maersk Pak                        22.02.2021
=============================================================================

