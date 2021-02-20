KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Friday (February 19, 2021).

============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- OP-1 M.T Lahore Disc. PNSC 18-02-2021 Crude Oil OP-2 Tai Hu Disc. Mogas Alpine Marine 18-02-2021 Services B-1 Korea Chemi Load Ethanol Eastwind 17-02-2021 Shipping B-2/B-3 Lmz Titan Disc. Wheat Ocean World 13-02-2021 B-6/B-7 Wan Hai 613 Disc./Load Rahmat 18-02-2021 Container Shipping B-8/B-9 Oel Disc./Load Eastwind 17-02-2021 Kedarnath Container Shipping B-10/B-11 Equinox Star Disc. Rock Wma Shipcare 19-02-2021 Phosphate Services B-11/B-12 Parnassos Disc. Alpine Marine 18-02-2021 Soya Bean Services Seeds B-13/B-14 Elbabe Disc. Wheat Bulk Shipping 17-02-2021 B-14/B-15 Nicholas Disc. Wheat Wilhelmsen 17-02-2021 B-16/B-17 Ince Inebolu Disc. Wheat Wma Shipcare 14-02-2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ALONGSIDE WEST WHARF ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- B-21 Rong Da Disc Legend Shipping 18-02-2021 Chang General Cargo & Logistic ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Ariane Makara 19-02-2021 D/6000 Chemical Alpine Marine Services Rich Breeze 19-02-2021 L/15000 Naphtha Trans Maritimes Ncc Jood 19-02-2021 D/34000 Mogas Alpine Marine Services Northern 19-02-2021 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd Pakistan Discovery Actuaria 19-02-2021 D/L Container Allied Logistic Morioka 20-02-2021 D/8000 chemical East Wind SHipping Ginga Saker 20-02-2021 D/2028 Base Oil Gac Pakistan Bomar Lynx 20-02-2021 L/4000 Base Oil Alpine Marine Services Xin Qing Dao 20-02-2021 D/L Container Cosco Saeed Karachi Thorsky 20-02-2021 D/L Container Diamond Shipping Barbara 20-02-2021 D/L Container X-Press Feeders Kmtc Mumbai 20-02-2021 D/L Coantainer United Marine Agencies Ocean Trader 20-02-2021 D/2000 General Cargo Noble Shipping V Honor 20-02-2021 D/48224 General Cargo Legend Shipping and Logistic ============================================================================= EXPECTED SAILING ============================================================================= Korea Chemi 19-02-2021 Load Ethanol Eastwind Shipping Oel Kedarnath 19-02-2021 Disc./Load Container Eastwind Shipping ============================================================================= SHIPS DEPARTURES ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Constantinos 19-02-2021 Tanker N/A Bow Cardinal 19-02-2021 Tanker N/A Chemroad Wing 19-02-2021 Tanker N/A Attalia 19-02-2021 Soya Bean Seeds N/A ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Ocean Rider Palm Kernel Alpine 16.02.2021 MW-2 Gulf Wing Rice Ocean World 18.02.2021 MW-4 NIL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Gorona Palm Oil Alpine 18.02.2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Josephine Containers Maersk Pak 18.02.2021 Maersk ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2ND CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT CMA CGM Medea Containers CMA CGM 18.02.2021 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= BTG Kailash Soya bean Ocean Services 19.02.2021 ============================================================================= EXPECTED DEPARTURES ============================================================================= CMA CGM Medea Containers CMA CGM 19.02.2021 Josephine Containers Maersk Pak -do- Maersk ============================================================================= OUTER ANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Farah Louise Soya bean Alpine 19.02.2021 MG Kronos Soya bean Alpine Waiting for Berth Tomson Gas LPG M. International - Gas Athena LPG M. International - Solar Ailene Palm Oil Alpine - Genuine Venus Palm Oil Alpine - Chemroad Wing Palm Oil Alpine - Maritime Palm Oil Alpine - Tuntiga ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Meratus Containers Maersk Pak 19.02.2021 Jayawijaya CMA CGM Fidelio Containers CMA CGM -do- Vantage Rider Rice East Wind -do- Diyala Containers 20.02.2021 Maersk Kowloon Containers Maersk Pak 22.02.2021 =============================================================================

