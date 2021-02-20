Markets
Shipping Intelligence
20 Feb 2021
KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Friday (February 19, 2021).
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
OP-1 M.T Lahore Disc. PNSC 18-02-2021
Crude Oil
OP-2 Tai Hu Disc. Mogas Alpine Marine 18-02-2021
Services
B-1 Korea Chemi Load Ethanol Eastwind 17-02-2021
Shipping
B-2/B-3 Lmz Titan Disc. Wheat Ocean World 13-02-2021
B-6/B-7 Wan Hai 613 Disc./Load Rahmat 18-02-2021
Container Shipping
B-8/B-9 Oel Disc./Load Eastwind 17-02-2021
Kedarnath Container Shipping
B-10/B-11 Equinox Star Disc. Rock Wma Shipcare 19-02-2021
Phosphate Services
B-11/B-12 Parnassos Disc. Alpine Marine 18-02-2021
Soya Bean Services
Seeds
B-13/B-14 Elbabe Disc. Wheat Bulk Shipping 17-02-2021
B-14/B-15 Nicholas Disc. Wheat Wilhelmsen 17-02-2021
B-16/B-17 Ince Inebolu Disc. Wheat Wma Shipcare 14-02-2021
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALONGSIDE WEST WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
B-21 Rong Da Disc Legend Shipping 18-02-2021
Chang General Cargo
& Logistic
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Ariane Makara 19-02-2021 D/6000 Chemical Alpine Marine Services
Rich Breeze 19-02-2021 L/15000 Naphtha Trans Maritimes
Ncc Jood 19-02-2021 D/34000 Mogas Alpine Marine Services
Northern 19-02-2021 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd Pakistan
Discovery
Actuaria 19-02-2021 D/L Container Allied Logistic
Morioka 20-02-2021 D/8000 chemical East Wind SHipping
Ginga Saker 20-02-2021 D/2028 Base Oil Gac Pakistan
Bomar Lynx 20-02-2021 L/4000 Base Oil Alpine Marine Services
Xin Qing Dao 20-02-2021 D/L Container Cosco Saeed Karachi
Thorsky 20-02-2021 D/L Container Diamond Shipping
Barbara 20-02-2021 D/L Container X-Press Feeders
Kmtc Mumbai 20-02-2021 D/L Coantainer United Marine
Agencies
Ocean Trader 20-02-2021 D/2000 General Cargo Noble Shipping
V Honor 20-02-2021 D/48224 General Cargo Legend Shipping and
Logistic
=============================================================================
EXPECTED SAILING
=============================================================================
Korea Chemi 19-02-2021 Load Ethanol Eastwind Shipping
Oel Kedarnath 19-02-2021 Disc./Load Container Eastwind Shipping
=============================================================================
SHIPS DEPARTURES
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Constantinos 19-02-2021 Tanker N/A
Bow Cardinal 19-02-2021 Tanker N/A
Chemroad Wing 19-02-2021 Tanker N/A
Attalia 19-02-2021 Soya Bean Seeds N/A
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Ocean Rider Palm Kernel Alpine 16.02.2021
MW-2 Gulf Wing Rice Ocean World 18.02.2021
MW-4 NIL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Gorona Palm Oil Alpine 18.02.2021
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT Josephine Containers Maersk Pak 18.02.2021
Maersk
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2ND CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT CMA CGM Medea Containers CMA CGM 18.02.2021
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
BTG Kailash Soya bean Ocean Services 19.02.2021
=============================================================================
EXPECTED DEPARTURES
=============================================================================
CMA CGM Medea Containers CMA CGM 19.02.2021
Josephine Containers Maersk Pak -do-
Maersk
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Farah Louise Soya bean Alpine 19.02.2021
MG Kronos Soya bean Alpine Waiting for Berth
Tomson Gas LPG M. International -
Gas Athena LPG M. International -
Solar Ailene Palm Oil Alpine -
Genuine Venus Palm Oil Alpine -
Chemroad Wing Palm Oil Alpine -
Maritime Palm Oil Alpine -
Tuntiga
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Meratus Containers Maersk Pak 19.02.2021
Jayawijaya
CMA CGM Fidelio Containers CMA CGM -do-
Vantage Rider Rice East Wind -do-
Diyala Containers 20.02.2021
Maersk Kowloon Containers Maersk Pak 22.02.2021
=============================================================================
