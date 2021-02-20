ANL 31.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.66%)
ASC 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.92%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 103.90 Increased By ▲ 4.20 (4.21%)
BOP 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.02%)
BYCO 10.40 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.64%)
DGKC 135.35 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.57%)
EPCL 48.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.85%)
FCCL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.29%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.52%)
FFL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
HASCOL 11.67 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.09%)
HUBC 85.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.4%)
HUMNL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (9.84%)
JSCL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.33%)
KAPCO 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.22%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
MLCF 47.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.01%)
PAEL 40.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.54%)
PIBTL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
POWER 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
PPL 92.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.57%)
PRL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.85%)
SNGP 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TRG 137.29 Increased By ▲ 10.04 (7.89%)
UNITY 33.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.23%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6%)
BR100 4,980 Increased By ▲ 18.76 (0.38%)
BR30 25,841 Increased By ▲ 305.78 (1.2%)
KSE100 46,228 Increased By ▲ 84.91 (0.18%)
KSE30 19,231 Increased By ▲ 14.33 (0.07%)
THE RUPEE: Overall loss

BR Research 20 Feb 2021

KARACHI: After market close on Friday, Pakistan Rupee fell against US Dollar in both interbank and open markets. It also went down against Euro in open market. According to reports, US Dollar reinforced its safe harbour status in global currency markets in face of disappointing US labour market data questioning speedy economic recovery from COVID-19.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee lost 15 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday’s rate closing at 159.05 and 159.15 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR lost 10 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday’s rates closing at 159.10 and 159.30 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR lost 50 paisas for buying and 70 paisas for selling closing at 191.50 and 192.70 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR lost 5 paisas for buying while remaining unchanged for selling closing at 43.25 and 43.40 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling closing at 42.15 and 42.30 respectively.

========================
Open Bid       Rs 159.10
Open Offer     Rs 159.30
========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Friday 

========================
Bid Rate       Rs 159.05
Offer Rate     Rs 159.15
========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee marginally decreased its worth in the process of trading against the greenback in the open currency market on Friday.

Following fresh buying spree, the greenback commenced trading on a positive note and kept on rising throughout the trading session. As a result, the dollar gained 10 paisas and closed higher for buying and selling at Rs 159.30 and Rs 160.50 against the overnight closing trend of Rs 159.20 and Rs 160.40 respectively, local currency dealers said.

Furthermore, the national currency witnessed a drastic decline versus the pound sterling as it was bought and sold at Rs 221.00 and Rs 222.80 against Thursday’s closing rate of Rs 219.50 and Rs 221.00 respectively, they added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

