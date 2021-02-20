THE RUPEE: Overall loss

KARACHI: After market close on Friday, Pakistan Rupee fell against US Dollar in both interbank and open markets. It also went down against Euro in open market. According to reports, US Dollar reinforced its safe harbour status in global currency markets in face of disappointing US labour market data questioning speedy economic recovery from COVID-19.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee lost 15 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday’s rate closing at 159.05 and 159.15 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR lost 10 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday’s rates closing at 159.10 and 159.30 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR lost 50 paisas for buying and 70 paisas for selling closing at 191.50 and 192.70 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR lost 5 paisas for buying while remaining unchanged for selling closing at 43.25 and 43.40 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling closing at 42.15 and 42.30 respectively.

======================== Open Bid Rs 159.10 Open Offer Rs 159.30 ========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Friday

======================== Bid Rate Rs 159.05 Offer Rate Rs 159.15 ========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee marginally decreased its worth in the process of trading against the greenback in the open currency market on Friday.

Following fresh buying spree, the greenback commenced trading on a positive note and kept on rising throughout the trading session. As a result, the dollar gained 10 paisas and closed higher for buying and selling at Rs 159.30 and Rs 160.50 against the overnight closing trend of Rs 159.20 and Rs 160.40 respectively, local currency dealers said.

Furthermore, the national currency witnessed a drastic decline versus the pound sterling as it was bought and sold at Rs 221.00 and Rs 222.80 against Thursday’s closing rate of Rs 219.50 and Rs 221.00 respectively, they added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021