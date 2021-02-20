Markets
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
20 Feb 2021
==============================================================================================
Company Year Ended/Ending Dividend/Bonus Despatched/
Right Credit on
==============================================================================================
Colgate-Palmolive 30.06.2021 250% Interim 18.02.2021
(Pakistan) Limited Cash Dividend
==============================================================================================
