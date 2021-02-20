Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
20 Feb 2021
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Javedan Corporation Limited 20.02.2021 12:00 Noon
Atlas Battery Limited 20.02.2021 11:00 am
Ismail Industries Ltd 22.02.2021 11:00 am
Orix Leasing Pakistan Ltd. 22.02.2021 10:00 am
Maqbool Textile Mills Ltd. 22.02.2021 11:30 am
Dewan Textile Mills Ltd. 22.02.2021 03:30 pm
Dewan Salman Fibre Ltd. (*) 22.02.2021 08:30 am
Dewan Automotive
Engineering Ltd. (*) 22.02.2021 09:30 am
Dewan Mushtaq
Textiles Mills Ltd. 22.02.2021 04:30 am
Habib Metropolitian Bank Ltd. 22.02.2021 03:00 am
Dewan Khalid Textile Mills Ltd. 22.02.2021 05:30 pm
Samin Textile Ltd. 22.02.2021 11:00 am
Lauds Limited 22.02.2021 12:30 pm
Dewan Farooque
Spinning Mills Ltd (*) 22.02.2021 09:30 am
Dewan Cement Limited (*) 22.02.2021 07:30 pm
Mian Textile Mills Ltd. 23.02.2021 10:30 am
First Prudential Modaraba 23.02.2021 12:30 pm
Pakistan Tobacco Co. Ltd 23.02.2021 02:00 pm
First Pak Modaraba 23.02.2021 12:00 Noon
National Investment Trust Ltd. 23.02.2021 12:00 Noon
KASB Modaraba 23.02.2021 11:30 am
Awwal Modaraba 23.02.2021 11:00 am
Jubilee General
Insurance Company Ltd. 23.02.2021 10:00 am
Byco Petroleum Pakistan Ltd. 23.02.2021 12:00 Noon
Cyan Limited 23.02.2021 03:30 pm
The Crescent Textile Mills Ltd. 23.02.2021 10:30 am
TPL Insurance Limited 23.02.2021 11:00 am
Sazgar Engineering Works Ltd. 23.02.2021 03:00 pm
Kohinoor Mills Limited 23.02.2021 02:15 pm
First Imrooz Modaraba 23.02.2021 10:30 am
Habib Metro Modaraba 23.02.2021 12:30 pm
Grays Leasing Ltd. 23.02.2021 10:00 am
First Habib Modaraba 23.02.2021 11:00 am
Synthetic Products
Enterprises Ltd. 23.02.2021 04:30 am
B.F. Modaraba 23.02.2021 02:45 pm
GOC (Pak) Limited 23.02.2021 12:30 pm
Sana Industries Ltd. 23.02.2021 05:00 pm
Biafo Industries Ltd. 23.02.2021 11:30 am
Shield Corporation Ltd. 23.02.2021 11:30 am
Adamjee Insurance Company Ltd. 23.02.2021 11:45 am
Berger Paints Pakistan Ltd 23.02.2021 11:00 am
Punjab Oil Mills Ltd. 23.02.2021 11:30 am
Allied Rental Modaraba 23.02.2021 09:30 am
Thatta Cement Company Ltd. 24.02.2021 11:00 am
First Equity Modarba 24.02.2021 04:00 pm
AN Textile Mills Limited 24.02.2021 11:00 am
Quetta Textile Mille Ltd 24.02.2021 02:00 pm
Tata Textile Mills Limited 24.02.2021 02:30 pm
TPL Trakker Limited 24.02.2021 03:00 pm
Ghandhara Industries Ltd 24.02.2021 02:00 pm
Shazad Textile Mills Ltd 24.02.2021 11:30 am
Barwany Air products Ltd 24.02.2021 12:00 pm
Suhail Jute Mills Ltd 24.02.2021 03:00 pm
Gandhara Nissan Ltd 24.02.2021 11:00 am
First Elite Capital Modaraba 24.02.2021 03:00 pm
Sitara Peroxide Ltd 24.02.2021 02:00 pm
First UDL Modaraba 24.02.2021 11:00 am
Shadab Textile Mills Ltd 24.02.2021 11:30 am
EFU Life Assurance Ltd 24.02.2021 11:00 am
Gillette Pakistan Ltd 24.02.2021 03:30 pm
Maplo Leaf Cement Factory Ltd 24.02.2021 03:30 pm
Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Ltd 24.02.2021 02:30 pm
Towllers Limited 24.02.2021 12:00 Noon
United Bank Limited 24.02.2021 03:00 pm
The Organic Meat Co.Ltd. 24.02.2021 11:00 am
Oil & Gas Development Co. Ltd. 24.02.2021 11:30 am
Artistic Denim Mills Ltd. 24.02.2021 01:00 pm
Reliance Cotton
Spinning Mills Ltd. 24.02.2021 11:00 am
Sapphire Fibres Ltd. 24.02.2021 04:00 pm
Sapphire Textile Mills Ltd. 24.02.2021 12:30 pm
National Bank of Pakistan 24.02.2021 10:00 pm
Mubarak Textile Mills Ltd. 24.02.2021 11:00 am
Reliance Weaving Mills Ltd. 24.02.2021 12:00 Noon
Thal Limited 24.02.2021 04:00 pm
Diamond Industries Ltd. 24.02.2021 02:00 pm
Shezan International Ltd. 24.02.2021 11:30 am
Shafi Chemical Industries Ltd. 24.02.2021 12:00 Noon
JK Spinning Mills Limited 24.02.2021 11:00 am
Pakistan Service Ltd. 24.02.2021 11:30 am
Al-abid Silk Mills Ltd. 24.02.2021 02:00 pm
United Distributors
Pakistan Ltd. 24.02.2021 04:30 pm
Aruj Insurance Ltd. 24.02.2021 11:00 pm
Al-Khair Gadoon Limited 24.02.2021 02:00 pm
IBL Headline Limited 24.02.2021 02:00 pm
Flying Cement Company Ltd. 24.02.2021 10:00 am
JS Bank Limited 24.02.2021 12:15 pm
Pakgen Power Limited 24.02.2021 10:45 am
Lalpir Power Limited 24.02.2021 12:15 pm
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Ltd 25.02.2021 03:00 pm
Hafiz Limited 25.02.2021 11:30 am
Otsuka Pakistan Ltd 25.02.2021 10:30 am
Indus Motor Pakistan Ltd 25.02.2021 04:00 pm
The General Tyre &
Rubber Company of
Pakistan Limited 25.02.2021 11:00 am
Bhanero Textile Mills Ltd 25.02.2021 10:00 am
Faisal Spinning Mills Ltd 25.02.2021 12:00 pm
Island Textile Mills Ltd 25.02.2021 03:30 pm
Hallmark Company Ltd 25.02.2021 11:00 am
UBL Fund Managers
Ltd-Open end 25.02.2021 11:45 am
First Capital Investment
Ltd-open end 25.02.2021 04:00 pm
AKD Investment management
Ltd-Open end 25.02.2021 02:00 pm
Treet Corporation Ltd 25.02.2021 01:30 pm
AWT Investments Ltd-open end 25.02.2021 12:30 pm
Nishat Mills Limited 25.02.2021 02:30 pm
Arshad Energy Ltd 25.02.2021 12:00 pm
First Treet
Manufacturing Modaraba 25.02.2021 02:30 pm
Unity Foods Limited 25.02.2021 11:00 am
Standard Chartered Bank
(Pakistan) Ltd 25.02.2021 03:00 pm
Pakistan Oxygen Ltd 25.02.2021 02:00 pm
Sally Textile Mills Ltd 25.02.2021 12:30 pm
Blessed Textiles Ltd 25.02.2021 11:00 am
First Fidlity Leasing Modaraba 25.02.2021 12:30 pm
Elahi Cotton Mills Ltd 25.02.2021 10:00 am
Ruby Textile Mills Ltd 25.02.2021 02:00 pm
Salfi Textile Mills Ltd 25.02.2021 02:30 pm
Shabbir tiles & Ceramics Ltd. 26.02.2021 04:00 am
Buxlay Paints Limited 26.02.2021 11:00 am
Feroze 1888 Mills Ltd 26.02.2021 02:30 pm
Leiner Pak Gelatine Ltd 26.02.2021 09:30 am
The Hub Power Company Ltd 26.02.2021 10:00 am
AKD Capital Limited 26.02.2021 11:00 am
Khyber Tobacco Company Ltd 26.02.2021 03:00 pm
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd 26.02.2021 10:00 am
Rupali Polyester Ltd 26.02.2021 11:00 am
Atlas Insurance Ltd 26.02.2021 11:00 am
Johnson & Philips
Pakistan Limited 26.02.2021 11:30 am
Abbott Laboratories
(Pakistan) Ltd. 26.02.2021 11:00 am
Ecopack Limited 27.02.2021 10:00 am
Dawood Hercules
Corporation Ltd. 01.03.2021 03:00 pm
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 01.03.2021 02:30 pm
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd. 03.03.2021 02:30 pm
=========================================================
