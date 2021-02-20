ANL 31.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.66%)
BOARD MEETINGS

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 20 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                      DATE            TIME
=========================================================
Javedan Corporation Limited       20.02.2021   12:00 Noon
Atlas Battery Limited             20.02.2021     11:00 am
Ismail Industries Ltd             22.02.2021     11:00 am
Orix Leasing Pakistan Ltd.        22.02.2021     10:00 am
Maqbool Textile Mills Ltd.        22.02.2021     11:30 am
Dewan Textile Mills Ltd.          22.02.2021     03:30 pm
Dewan Salman Fibre Ltd. (*)       22.02.2021     08:30 am
Dewan Automotive
Engineering Ltd. (*)              22.02.2021     09:30 am
Dewan Mushtaq
Textiles Mills Ltd.               22.02.2021     04:30 am
Habib Metropolitian Bank Ltd.     22.02.2021     03:00 am
Dewan Khalid Textile Mills Ltd.   22.02.2021     05:30 pm
Samin Textile Ltd.                22.02.2021     11:00 am
Orix Leasing Pakistan Ltd.        22.02.2021     10:00 am
Lauds Limited                     22.02.2021     12:30 pm
Dewan Farooque
Spinning Mills Ltd (*)            22.02.2021     09:30 am
Dewan Cement Limited (*)          22.02.2021     07:30 pm
Mian Textile Mills Ltd.           23.02.2021     10:30 am
First Prudential Modaraba         23.02.2021     12:30 pm
Pakistan Tobacco Co. Ltd          23.02.2021     02:00 pm
First Pak Modaraba                23.02.2021   12:00 Noon
National Investment Trust Ltd.    23.02.2021   12:00 Noon
KASB Modaraba                     23.02.2021     11:30 am
Awwal Modaraba                    23.02.2021     11:00 am
Jubilee General
Insurance Company Ltd.            23.02.2021     10:00 am
Byco Petroleum Pakistan Ltd.      23.02.2021   12:00 Noon
Cyan Limited                      23.02.2021     03:30 pm
The Crescent Textile Mills Ltd.   23.02.2021     10:30 am
TPL Insurance Limited             23.02.2021     11:00 am
Sazgar Engineering Works Ltd.     23.02.2021     03:00 pm
Kohinoor Mills Limited            23.02.2021     02:15 pm
First Imrooz Modaraba             23.02.2021     10:30 am
Habib Metro Modaraba              23.02.2021     12:30 pm
Grays Leasing Ltd.                23.02.2021     10:00 am
First Habib Modaraba              23.02.2021     11:00 am
Synthetic Products
Enterprises Ltd.                  23.02.2021     04:30 am
B.F. Modaraba                     23.02.2021     02:45 pm
GOC (Pak) Limited                 23.02.2021     12:30 pm
Sana Industries Ltd.              23.02.2021     05:00 pm
Biafo Industries Ltd.             23.02.2021     11:30 am
Shield Corporation Ltd.           23.02.2021     11:30 am
Adamjee Insurance Company Ltd.    23.02.2021     11:45 am
Berger Paints Pakistan Ltd        23.02.2021     11:00 am
Punjab Oil Mills Ltd.             23.02.2021     11:30 am
Allied Rental Modaraba            23.02.2021     09:30 am
Thatta Cement Company Ltd.        24.02.2021     11:00 am
First Equity Modarba              24.02.2021     04:00 pm
AN Textile Mills Limited          24.02.2021     11:00 am
Quetta Textile Mille Ltd          24.02.2021     02:00 pm
Tata Textile Mills Limited        24.02.2021     02:30 pm
TPL Trakker Limited               24.02.2021     03:00 pm
Ghandhara Industries Ltd          24.02.2021     02:00 pm
Shazad Textile Mills Ltd          24.02.2021     11:30 am
Barwany Air products Ltd          24.02.2021     12:00 pm
Suhail Jute Mills Ltd             24.02.2021     03:00 pm
Gandhara Nissan Ltd               24.02.2021     11:00 am
First Elite Capital Modaraba      24.02.2021     03:00 pm
Sitara Peroxide Ltd               24.02.2021     02:00 pm
First UDL Modaraba                24.02.2021     11:00 am
Shadab Textile Mills Ltd          24.02.2021     11:30 am
EFU Life Assurance Ltd            24.02.2021     11:00 am
Gillette Pakistan Ltd             24.02.2021     03:30 pm
Maplo Leaf Cement Factory Ltd     24.02.2021     03:30 pm
Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Ltd       24.02.2021     02:30 pm

Towllers Limited                  24.02.2021   12:00 Noon
United Bank Limited               24.02.2021     03:00 pm
The Organic Meat Co.Ltd.          24.02.2021     11:00 am
Oil & Gas Development Co. Ltd.    24.02.2021     11:30 am
Artistic Denim Mills Ltd.         24.02.2021     01:00 pm
Reliance Cotton
Spinning Mills Ltd.               24.02.2021     11:00 am
Sapphire Fibres Ltd.              24.02.2021     04:00 pm
Sapphire Textile Mills Ltd.       24.02.2021     12:30 pm
National Bank of Pakistan         24.02.2021     10:00 pm
Mubarak Textile Mills Ltd.        24.02.2021     11:00 am
Reliance Weaving Mills Ltd.       24.02.2021   12:00 Noon
Thal Limited                      24.02.2021     04:00 pm
Diamond Industries Ltd.           24.02.2021     02:00 pm
Shezan International Ltd.         24.02.2021     11:30 am
Shafi Chemical Industries Ltd.    24.02.2021   12:00 Noon
JK Spinning Mills Limited         24.02.2021     11:00 am
Pakistan Service Ltd.             24.02.2021     11:30 am
Al-abid Silk Mills Ltd.           24.02.2021     02:00 pm
United Distributors
Pakistan Ltd.                     24.02.2021     04:30 pm
Aruj Insurance Ltd.               24.02.2021     11:00 pm
Al-Khair Gadoon Limited           24.02.2021     02:00 pm
IBL Headline Limited              24.02.2021     02:00 pm
Flying Cement Company Ltd.        24.02.2021     10:00 am
JS Bank Limited                   24.02.2021     12:15 pm
Pakgen Power Limited              24.02.2021     10:45 am
Lalpir Power Limited              24.02.2021     12:15 pm
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Ltd      25.02.2021     03:00 pm
Hafiz Limited                     25.02.2021     11:30 am
Otsuka Pakistan Ltd               25.02.2021     10:30 am
Indus Motor Pakistan Ltd          25.02.2021     04:00 pm
The General Tyre &
Rubber Company of
Pakistan Limited                  25.02.2021     11:00 am
Bhanero Textile Mills Ltd         25.02.2021     10:00 am
Faisal Spinning Mills Ltd         25.02.2021     12:00 pm
Island Textile Mills Ltd          25.02.2021     03:30 pm
Hallmark Company Ltd              25.02.2021     11:00 am
UBL Fund Managers
Ltd-Open end                      25.02.2021     11:45 am
First Capital Investment
Ltd-open end                      25.02.2021     04:00 pm
AKD Investment management
Ltd-Open end                      25.02.2021     02:00 pm
Treet Corporation Ltd             25.02.2021     01:30 pm
AWT Investments Ltd-open end      25.02.2021     12:30 pm
Nishat Mills Limited              25.02.2021     02:30 pm
Arshad Energy Ltd                 25.02.2021     12:00 pm
First Treet
Manufacturing Modaraba            25.02.2021     02:30 pm
Unity Foods Limited               25.02.2021     11:00 am
Standard Chartered Bank
(Pakistan) Ltd                    25.02.2021     03:00 pm
Pakistan Oxygen Ltd               25.02.2021     02:00 pm
Sally Textile Mills Ltd           25.02.2021     12:30 pm
Blessed Textiles Ltd              25.02.2021     11:00 am
First Fidlity Leasing Modaraba    25.02.2021     12:30 pm
Elahi Cotton Mills Ltd            25.02.2021     10:00 am
Ruby Textile Mills Ltd            25.02.2021     02:00 pm
Salfi Textile Mills Ltd           25.02.2021     02:30 pm
Shabbir tiles & Ceramics Ltd.     26.02.2021     04:00 am
Buxlay Paints Limited             26.02.2021     11:00 am
Feroze 1888 Mills Ltd             26.02.2021     02:30 pm
Leiner Pak Gelatine Ltd           26.02.2021     09:30 am
The Hub Power Company Ltd         26.02.2021     10:00 am
AKD Capital Limited               26.02.2021     11:00 am
Khyber Tobacco Company Ltd        26.02.2021     03:00 pm
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd            26.02.2021     10:00 am
Rupali Polyester Ltd              26.02.2021     11:00 am
Atlas Insurance Ltd               26.02.2021     11:00 am
Johnson & Philips
Pakistan Limited                  26.02.2021     11:30 am
Abbott Laboratories
(Pakistan) Ltd.                   26.02.2021     11:00 am
Ecopack Limited                   27.02.2021     10:00 am
Dawood Hercules
Corporation Ltd.                  01.03.2021     03:00 pm
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd       01.03.2021     02:30 pm
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd.           03.03.2021     02:30 pm
=========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

