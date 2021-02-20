KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= Javedan Corporation Limited 20.02.2021 12:00 Noon Atlas Battery Limited 20.02.2021 11:00 am Ismail Industries Ltd 22.02.2021 11:00 am Orix Leasing Pakistan Ltd. 22.02.2021 10:00 am Maqbool Textile Mills Ltd. 22.02.2021 11:30 am Dewan Textile Mills Ltd. 22.02.2021 03:30 pm Dewan Salman Fibre Ltd. (*) 22.02.2021 08:30 am Dewan Automotive Engineering Ltd. (*) 22.02.2021 09:30 am Dewan Mushtaq Textiles Mills Ltd. 22.02.2021 04:30 am Habib Metropolitian Bank Ltd. 22.02.2021 03:00 am Dewan Khalid Textile Mills Ltd. 22.02.2021 05:30 pm Samin Textile Ltd. 22.02.2021 11:00 am Orix Leasing Pakistan Ltd. 22.02.2021 10:00 am Lauds Limited 22.02.2021 12:30 pm Dewan Farooque Spinning Mills Ltd (*) 22.02.2021 09:30 am Dewan Cement Limited (*) 22.02.2021 07:30 pm Mian Textile Mills Ltd. 23.02.2021 10:30 am First Prudential Modaraba 23.02.2021 12:30 pm Pakistan Tobacco Co. Ltd 23.02.2021 02:00 pm First Pak Modaraba 23.02.2021 12:00 Noon National Investment Trust Ltd. 23.02.2021 12:00 Noon KASB Modaraba 23.02.2021 11:30 am Awwal Modaraba 23.02.2021 11:00 am Jubilee General Insurance Company Ltd. 23.02.2021 10:00 am Byco Petroleum Pakistan Ltd. 23.02.2021 12:00 Noon Cyan Limited 23.02.2021 03:30 pm The Crescent Textile Mills Ltd. 23.02.2021 10:30 am TPL Insurance Limited 23.02.2021 11:00 am Sazgar Engineering Works Ltd. 23.02.2021 03:00 pm Kohinoor Mills Limited 23.02.2021 02:15 pm First Imrooz Modaraba 23.02.2021 10:30 am Habib Metro Modaraba 23.02.2021 12:30 pm Grays Leasing Ltd. 23.02.2021 10:00 am First Habib Modaraba 23.02.2021 11:00 am Synthetic Products Enterprises Ltd. 23.02.2021 04:30 am B.F. Modaraba 23.02.2021 02:45 pm GOC (Pak) Limited 23.02.2021 12:30 pm Sana Industries Ltd. 23.02.2021 05:00 pm Biafo Industries Ltd. 23.02.2021 11:30 am Shield Corporation Ltd. 23.02.2021 11:30 am Adamjee Insurance Company Ltd. 23.02.2021 11:45 am Berger Paints Pakistan Ltd 23.02.2021 11:00 am Punjab Oil Mills Ltd. 23.02.2021 11:30 am Allied Rental Modaraba 23.02.2021 09:30 am Thatta Cement Company Ltd. 24.02.2021 11:00 am First Equity Modarba 24.02.2021 04:00 pm AN Textile Mills Limited 24.02.2021 11:00 am Quetta Textile Mille Ltd 24.02.2021 02:00 pm Tata Textile Mills Limited 24.02.2021 02:30 pm TPL Trakker Limited 24.02.2021 03:00 pm Ghandhara Industries Ltd 24.02.2021 02:00 pm Shazad Textile Mills Ltd 24.02.2021 11:30 am Barwany Air products Ltd 24.02.2021 12:00 pm Suhail Jute Mills Ltd 24.02.2021 03:00 pm Gandhara Nissan Ltd 24.02.2021 11:00 am First Elite Capital Modaraba 24.02.2021 03:00 pm Sitara Peroxide Ltd 24.02.2021 02:00 pm First UDL Modaraba 24.02.2021 11:00 am Shadab Textile Mills Ltd 24.02.2021 11:30 am EFU Life Assurance Ltd 24.02.2021 11:00 am Gillette Pakistan Ltd 24.02.2021 03:30 pm Maplo Leaf Cement Factory Ltd 24.02.2021 03:30 pm Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Ltd 24.02.2021 02:30 pm Towllers Limited 24.02.2021 12:00 Noon United Bank Limited 24.02.2021 03:00 pm The Organic Meat Co.Ltd. 24.02.2021 11:00 am Oil & Gas Development Co. Ltd. 24.02.2021 11:30 am Artistic Denim Mills Ltd. 24.02.2021 01:00 pm Reliance Cotton Spinning Mills Ltd. 24.02.2021 11:00 am Sapphire Fibres Ltd. 24.02.2021 04:00 pm Sapphire Textile Mills Ltd. 24.02.2021 12:30 pm National Bank of Pakistan 24.02.2021 10:00 pm Mubarak Textile Mills Ltd. 24.02.2021 11:00 am Reliance Weaving Mills Ltd. 24.02.2021 12:00 Noon Thal Limited 24.02.2021 04:00 pm Diamond Industries Ltd. 24.02.2021 02:00 pm Shezan International Ltd. 24.02.2021 11:30 am Shafi Chemical Industries Ltd. 24.02.2021 12:00 Noon JK Spinning Mills Limited 24.02.2021 11:00 am Pakistan Service Ltd. 24.02.2021 11:30 am Al-abid Silk Mills Ltd. 24.02.2021 02:00 pm United Distributors Pakistan Ltd. 24.02.2021 04:30 pm Aruj Insurance Ltd. 24.02.2021 11:00 pm Al-Khair Gadoon Limited 24.02.2021 02:00 pm IBL Headline Limited 24.02.2021 02:00 pm Flying Cement Company Ltd. 24.02.2021 10:00 am JS Bank Limited 24.02.2021 12:15 pm Pakgen Power Limited 24.02.2021 10:45 am Lalpir Power Limited 24.02.2021 12:15 pm Ali Asghar Textile Mills Ltd 25.02.2021 03:00 pm Hafiz Limited 25.02.2021 11:30 am Otsuka Pakistan Ltd 25.02.2021 10:30 am Indus Motor Pakistan Ltd 25.02.2021 04:00 pm The General Tyre & Rubber Company of Pakistan Limited 25.02.2021 11:00 am Bhanero Textile Mills Ltd 25.02.2021 10:00 am Faisal Spinning Mills Ltd 25.02.2021 12:00 pm Island Textile Mills Ltd 25.02.2021 03:30 pm Hallmark Company Ltd 25.02.2021 11:00 am UBL Fund Managers Ltd-Open end 25.02.2021 11:45 am First Capital Investment Ltd-open end 25.02.2021 04:00 pm AKD Investment management Ltd-Open end 25.02.2021 02:00 pm Treet Corporation Ltd 25.02.2021 01:30 pm AWT Investments Ltd-open end 25.02.2021 12:30 pm Nishat Mills Limited 25.02.2021 02:30 pm Arshad Energy Ltd 25.02.2021 12:00 pm First Treet Manufacturing Modaraba 25.02.2021 02:30 pm Unity Foods Limited 25.02.2021 11:00 am Standard Chartered Bank (Pakistan) Ltd 25.02.2021 03:00 pm Pakistan Oxygen Ltd 25.02.2021 02:00 pm Sally Textile Mills Ltd 25.02.2021 12:30 pm Blessed Textiles Ltd 25.02.2021 11:00 am First Fidlity Leasing Modaraba 25.02.2021 12:30 pm Elahi Cotton Mills Ltd 25.02.2021 10:00 am Ruby Textile Mills Ltd 25.02.2021 02:00 pm Salfi Textile Mills Ltd 25.02.2021 02:30 pm Shabbir tiles & Ceramics Ltd. 26.02.2021 04:00 am Buxlay Paints Limited 26.02.2021 11:00 am Feroze 1888 Mills Ltd 26.02.2021 02:30 pm Leiner Pak Gelatine Ltd 26.02.2021 09:30 am The Hub Power Company Ltd 26.02.2021 10:00 am AKD Capital Limited 26.02.2021 11:00 am Khyber Tobacco Company Ltd 26.02.2021 03:00 pm Pakistan Petroleum Ltd 26.02.2021 10:00 am Rupali Polyester Ltd 26.02.2021 11:00 am Atlas Insurance Ltd 26.02.2021 11:00 am Johnson & Philips Pakistan Limited 26.02.2021 11:30 am Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Ltd. 26.02.2021 11:00 am Ecopack Limited 27.02.2021 10:00 am Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd. 01.03.2021 03:00 pm Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 01.03.2021 02:30 pm Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd. 03.03.2021 02:30 pm =========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021