ANL 31.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.66%)
ASC 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.92%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 103.90 Increased By ▲ 4.20 (4.21%)
BOP 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.02%)
BYCO 10.40 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.64%)
DGKC 135.35 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.57%)
EPCL 48.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.85%)
FCCL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.29%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.52%)
FFL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
HASCOL 11.67 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.09%)
HUBC 85.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.4%)
HUMNL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (9.84%)
JSCL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.33%)
KAPCO 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.22%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
MLCF 47.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.01%)
PAEL 40.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.54%)
PIBTL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
POWER 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
PPL 92.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.57%)
PRL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.85%)
SNGP 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TRG 137.29 Increased By ▲ 10.04 (7.89%)
UNITY 33.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.23%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6%)
BR100 4,980 Increased By ▲ 18.76 (0.38%)
BR30 25,841 Increased By ▲ 305.78 (1.2%)
KSE100 46,228 Increased By ▲ 84.91 (0.18%)
KSE30 19,231 Increased By ▲ 14.33 (0.07%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lankan shares end higher as financial, consumer stocks gain

  • Browns Investments added 9.1%, the biggest boost on the index, while shares of Lanka Orix Leasing company closed 2.6% higher.
  • Shares of Distilleries Company of Sri Lanka added 3.4%, also among the top boosts.
Reuters 19 Feb 2021

Sri Lankan shares ended higher on Friday, notching gains for a third straight session, driven by a rise in financial and consumer stocks.

The benchmark stock index ended 0.80% higher at 7,797.94.

However, the index closed 2.34% lower for the week, marking its third consecutive weekly loss.

Browns Investments added 9.1%, the biggest boost on the index, while shares of Lanka Orix Leasing company closed 2.6% higher.

Shares of Distilleries Company of Sri Lanka added 3.4%, also among the top boosts.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index rose to 199.5 million from 123.5 million in the previous session.

Foreign investors were net sellers, off-loading 329.2 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.69 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

Equity market turnover was 3.49 billion Sri Lankan rupees, data showed.

The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 195 against the US dollar, as of 1052 GMT.

Sri Lankan shares Sri Lankan rupees CSE All Share Index Lanka Orix Leasing

Sri Lankan shares end higher as financial, consumer stocks gain

Russian Presidential Envoy calls on COAS Bajwa: ISPR

Two dead, eight injured as PTI, PMLN workers clash as Daska

Opposition plans to buy PTI lawmakers to get its Senators elected by opposing open ballot: PM

Pakistan reports 1,245 new coronavirus cases, 40 deaths in 24 hours

Taliban 'clearly' behind violence in Afghanistan: US

US seeks fallback Saudi bases in case of Iran tensions

Bitcoin goldrush sparks fears of speculative bubble

Pakistan calls upon India to bring perpetrators of Samjhauta Express blast to justice 'without further delay'

Govt-IPPs deals get NAB sanction

China confirms four died in June clash on India border

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters