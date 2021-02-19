Sri Lankan shares end higher as financial, consumer stocks gain

Sri Lankan shares ended higher on Friday, notching gains for a third straight session, driven by a rise in financial and consumer stocks.

The benchmark stock index ended 0.80% higher at 7,797.94.

However, the index closed 2.34% lower for the week, marking its third consecutive weekly loss.

Browns Investments added 9.1%, the biggest boost on the index, while shares of Lanka Orix Leasing company closed 2.6% higher.

Shares of Distilleries Company of Sri Lanka added 3.4%, also among the top boosts.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index rose to 199.5 million from 123.5 million in the previous session.

Foreign investors were net sellers, off-loading 329.2 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.69 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

Equity market turnover was 3.49 billion Sri Lankan rupees, data showed.

The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 195 against the US dollar, as of 1052 GMT.