Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report 19 Feb 2021

KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 119,804 tonnes of cargo comprising 86,051 tonnes of import cargo and 33,753 tonnes of export cargo including 7,427 loaded and empty containers during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

The total import cargos of 86,051 tonnes comprised of 54,134 tonnes of containerised cargo; 3,811 tonnes of soyabean; 13,756 tonnes of wheat and 14,350 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 33,753 tonnes comprised of 33,753 tonnes of containerised cargo.

As many as 7,427 containers comprising of 4,060 containers import and 3,367 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Thursday.

The breakup of imported containers shows 720 of 20’s and 1,552 of 40’s loaded while nil of 20’s and 118 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 689 of 20’s and 770 of 40’s loaded containers while 40 of 20’s and 549 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

There were six ships namely Erving, OOCL Guangzhou, Nilufer Sultan, Al Shaffiah, Asia Ruby-II and Eider-S carrying containers, tankers, clinkers and wheat respectively sailed out to sea during the reported period.

There were five vessels viz. OEL Kedarnath, Wan Hai-613, Chemroad Wing, Korea Chemi and Elbabe carrying containers, tankers and wheat respectively currently at the berths.

There are two ships namely Bow Cardinal and Constantinos carrying chemical and mogas respectively expected to sail on Thursday.

There are three vessels viz. MT Quetta, Fuji Galaxy and Kuwana carrying tanker, chemical and general cargo respectively due to arrive on Thursday while eleven more vessels viz. Xin Qing Dao, AS Sicilia, Northern Discovery, Actuaria, Barbara, Harrier Hunter, Rich Breeze, IDA, Ariane Makara, Sea Ambition and NCC Jood carrying containers, tanker, chemical, wheat and mogas respectively are expected to arrive on Friday.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 115,889 tonnes comprising 78,554 tonnes of import cargo and 37,335 tonnes of export cargo including 2,065 loaded and empty containers (TEUs) was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours on Thursday.

The total import cargo of 78,554 tonnes includes 26,871 tonnes of LNG; 33,552 tonnes of coal; 9,250 tonnes of soyabean; 4,411 tonnes of palm oil; 2,570 tonnes of palm kernel and 1,900 tonnes of containerised cargo.

The total export cargo of 37,335 tonnes includes 37,335 tonnes of containerised cargo.

As many as 2,065 containers comprising of 100 containers import and 1,965 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Thursday.

There were two ships namely Umm Bab and Songa Opal carrying LNG and palm oil respectively sailed out to sea on Thursday morning, while two ships namely MSC Pina and Josco Dezhou carrying containers and coal respectively are expected to sail on the same day afternoon.

A total number of six ships were occupied berths to load/offload containers, coal, soyabean, LNG, palm kernel and palm oil respectively at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

As many as eight vessels viz. Josephine Maersk, Farah Louise, MG Kronos, Tomson Gas, Solar Ailene, Maritime Tuntiga, Genuine Venus and Corona carrying containers, soyabean, LPG and palm oil respectively were at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

There were four ships viz. CMA CGM Medea, Josephine Maersk, Gull Wing and Corona carrying containers, rice and palm oil respectively expected to take berths at Qasim International Containers Terminal, Grains and Fertilizer Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively on Thursday.

There were four ships namely MSC Vanessa, MSC Lilou, CMA CGM Medea and Gull Wing carrying containers and rice respectively due to arrive on Thursday.

There are three ships namely CMA CGM Fidelio, Meratus Jayawijaya and Vantage Rider carrying containers and rice respectively are due to arrive on Friday while another ship namely Diyala carrying containers is due to arrive on Saturday.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

