PHMA urges govt to abolish duties on cotton yarn imports

FAISALABAD: The value added textile sector is facing severe difficulties due to shortage of yarn. Advisor to the Prime Minister for Commerce, Textiles and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood despite assurances to allow import of cotton and yarn from Wagha border, no notification has been issued yet.

The government should abolish all duties on cotton-yarn imports through presidential order.

The non-availability of raw materials may prove to be a vain and vain incentive given to the textile sector by the government.

Due to these problems, Pakistan’s January exports have reduced by 10 percent compared to January last year. Soon, after consultation with the chairman and business organisations of all association of Pakistan, a call for protest will be given.

Joint Declaration of Mian Farrukh Iqbal, Senior Vice Chairman, Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association (North Zone) and Chairman of All Value Added Textile Association during press conference.—PR

