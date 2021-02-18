ANL 31.69 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.73%)
Pakistan

Law minister holds meeting on Punjab Cosmetics Control Bill 2021

  • Raja promised that the legitimate suggestions of the stakeholders would be made part of the proposed bill after the approval of the CM.
APP 18 Feb 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat has said that on the directions of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the process of manufacturing and sale of cosmetics was being brought under the purview of law for which a bill would be introduced in the assembly soon.

He expressed these views during a consultative meeting on Punjab Cosmetics Control Bill 2021, held at the Civil Secretariat, in which Secretary Primary Health, Chief Drugs Inspector Punjab, representatives of Cosmetics Association and officers concerned also participated.

He said, "Evidence of harmful ingredients has been found in some cosmetics. The government cannot allow anyone to play with human health. He said at present no law exists in Punjab to take action against those involved in counterfeit cosmetics business," he added.

The secretary Primary Health said that some bleaching creams contained dangerously high levels of lead. Representatives of the Cosmetics Association also shared their concerns and proposals on the occasion.

Raja Basharat directed them to send their suggestions regarding the proposed law in writing. He promised that the legitimate suggestions of the stakeholders would be made part of the proposed bill after the approval of the CM.

