ANL 30.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
ASC 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
ASL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.04%)
AVN 100.77 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.07%)
BOP 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
BYCO 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
DGKC 135.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-1.89%)
EPCL 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.72%)
FCCL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.13%)
FFBL 26.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.74%)
FFL 17.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
HASCOL 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.81%)
HUBC 85.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.99%)
HUMNL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.29%)
JSCL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.96%)
KAPCO 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.88%)
KEL 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
MLCF 47.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.91%)
PAEL 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.93%)
PIBTL 12.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
POWER 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.88%)
PPL 92.66 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.29%)
PRL 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.11%)
PTC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
SNGP 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.35%)
TRG 127.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.31%)
UNITY 34.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -24.52 (-0.49%)
BR30 25,658 Decreased By ▼ -85.11 (-0.33%)
KSE100 46,520 Decreased By ▼ -248.56 (-0.53%)
KSE30 19,429 Decreased By ▼ -131.23 (-0.67%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Despite COVID-19, Pakistan economy moving in the right direction, says PM

  • The premier was of the view that unless the rupee strengthens, the economy will not strengthen because when the currency falls, so does investment.
Ali Ahmed Updated 18 Feb 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that despite huge debt burden and coronavirus pandemic, the economy of Pakistan is moving in the right direction.

Addressing the Roshan Digital Accounts ceremony in Islamabad on Thursday, PM Khan said that Pakistanis living abroad are a great asset to the country. Despite all the challenges Pakistan's economy is moving in the right direction,” said PM Khan.

The premier was of the view that unless the rupee strengthens, the economy will not strengthen because when the currency falls, so does investment.

“Investment decline due to currency fluctuations so the only long term solution is to increase exports, and I would like to appreciate the Ministry of Commerce as we have seen record improvements in our exports which occurred during the coronavirus lead economic slowdown,” said PM Khan.

He informed that the current government has repaid ‘record loans’ in Pakistan's history, repaid $20 billion in two and a half years. PM said that despite repaying loans, economic indicators are stable.

The Prime Minister said that Pakistan’s exports have increased more than the regional competitors especially the country’s textile sector is booming.

While addressing Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Reza Baqir, the Prime Minister said that the central bank should concentrate on resolving the issues of Overseas Pakistani.

“I would like to urge the central bank to look for new ways to attract Overseas Pakistani i.e. focus advertising would help in increasing the numbers of Roshan Digital Account because a lot of people still are unaware of this initiative,” said PM Khan.

Addressing the commercial banks, the Prime Minister said that the banks have a vital role to play in fulfilling the government's economic vision. He said that the banks should promote the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

“Earlier, we didn't have any concept of mortgage banking because there were issues pertaining to foreclosure laws,” stated the PM. He said these two sectors have been the potential to accelerate economic growth.

Pakistan Economy LOANS Roshan Digital Account SBP COVID Imran Khan

Despite COVID-19, Pakistan economy moving in the right direction, says PM

FM Qureshi, Egyptian counterpart discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation

PM Imran Khan's speech in Sri Lankan parliament canceled

UN urges global Covid vaccine plan, warns of dangerous inequity

Israel's Netanyahu talks with President Biden

Facebook news blackout over media law sparks Australia backlash

Trump rages, Biden yawns

IMF seeks new circular debt plan

PM speaks to PTI Sindh MPAs

Plan aimed at tackling poverty, hunger proposed

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters