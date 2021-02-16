ANL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.48%)
ASC 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
ASL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.68%)
AVN 99.20 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.54%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.03%)
BYCO 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
DGKC 141.65 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (2.69%)
EPCL 48.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.65%)
FCCL 27.27 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.52%)
FFBL 27.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.8%)
FFL 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.6%)
HASCOL 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.24%)
HUBC 87.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.72%)
HUMNL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (17.13%)
JSCL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (5.46%)
KAPCO 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
MLCF 48.26 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.92%)
PAEL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.12%)
PIBTL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.65%)
POWER 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.81%)
PPL 92.95 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.64%)
PRL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.41%)
PTC 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.96%)
SILK 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.91%)
SNGP 41.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.07%)
TRG 126.15 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (3.15%)
UNITY 34.32 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.63%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
BR100 5,046 Increased By ▲ 69.58 (1.4%)
BR30 25,905 Increased By ▲ 386.64 (1.52%)
KSE100 46,868 Increased By ▲ 492.36 (1.06%)
KSE30 19,619 Increased By ▲ 272.19 (1.41%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Raw sugar climbs on improving economic outlook

  • May arabica coffee rose by 1.45 cents, or 1.2%, to $1.2450 per lb.
  • May London cocoa fell by 8 pounds, or 0.5%, to 1,654 pounds a tonne with the strength of sterling against the dollar weighing on prices.
  • March raw sugar rose by 0.18 cents, or 1.1%, to 16.56 cents per lb.
16 Feb 2021

LONDON: Raw sugar futures on ICE were higher on Tuesday, buoyed partly by further gains in global equity markets on sentiment that the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines could lead to a durable economic recovery.

SUGAR

March raw sugar rose by 0.18 cents, or 1.1%, to 16.56 cents per lb by 1158 GMT. The front month had peaked at 17.05 cents last week, its highest since April 2017.

Dealers said the market was beginning to focus on what sugar was available to deliver against the March contract, which expires at the end of next week, with prices underpinned by the limited availability of supplies.

May white sugar fell by $1, or 0.2%, to $455.40 per tonne. The contract rose by almost 1% on Monday when the raw sugar market was closed.

Sugar group Tereos on Tuesday reported higher third-quarter core earnings on the back of improving sugar prices, but the French company said factors including the coronavirus pandemic and a weak Brazilian real would curb profits in the year ahead.

COCOA

May London cocoa fell by 8 pounds, or 0.5%, to 1,654 pounds a tonne with the strength of sterling against the dollar weighing on prices.

Dry weather and heat last week in Ivory Coast's central cocoa-growing regions threatened to reduce the quantity and quality of the April-to-September mid-crop, farmers said on Monday, while conditions remained good in other regions.

May New York cocoa was up $8, or 0.3%, at $2,441 a tonne.

COFFEE

May arabica coffee rose by 1.45 cents, or 1.2%, to $1.2450 per lb, regaining some ground after dipping to a one-month low of $1.2210 on Friday.

May robusta coffee was up $10, or 0.7%, at $1,366 a tonne.

cocoa beans coffee prices Raw sugar prices sugar crop

Raw sugar climbs on improving economic outlook

Pakistan's multinational naval exercise to combat terrorism, piracy concludes

IHC orders razing of 'illegally constructed' lawyers chambers on sports ground

South Africa asks India's Serum Institute to take back one million COVID vaccine doses due to limited effectiveness

Trump wanted to assassinate Syrian President Assad, reveals former US security adviser

Major economies agree now is not time to withdraw fiscal support, says Japan's Aso

By-polls in PS-88: Karachi police detains PTI's Haleem Sheikh for violating ECP orders

FM Qureshi leaves for Egypt on two-day visit

Foreign contractor killed in Arbil rocket attack

Pakistan among top countries with highest number of travellers to Dubai

Biden effect: Saudi hastens trials, placates rivals

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters