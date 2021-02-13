Powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake shakes Japan

A powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.1 was reported near Tokyo, Japan on Saturday evening, according Japanese weather service.

The quake, which also felt in Tokyo, where it registered a 4 on the Japanese scale, struck around 11:08 p.m., according to the Meteorological Agency. A tsunami warning was not issued.

Japanese public broadcaster NHK TV said the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear plant was still checking if there were any problems, and there were no immediate reports of irregularities from other nuclear plants in the area follwing Saturday night’s magnitude 7.1 quake.

The agency said the quake was centered about 37 miles beneath the ocean bed.

It is interesting to note that today's quake occurred in almost the same location as the catastrophic Tohoku earthquake from 11 March 2011. In fact, it is likely a late aftershock.