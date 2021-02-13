ANL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.37%)
ASC 15.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
ASL 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
AVN 96.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.42%)
BOP 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
DGKC 132.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.45%)
EPCL 48.05 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.03%)
FCCL 26.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
FFBL 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.65%)
FFL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
HASCOL 11.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 88.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.56%)
HUMNL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
JSCL 24.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 40.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
MLCF 45.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.15%)
PAEL 39.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
POWER 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.8%)
PPL 90.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.2%)
PRL 26.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 118.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
UNITY 33.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 4,925 Increased By ▲ 6.04 (0.12%)
BR30 25,254 Increased By ▲ 61.54 (0.24%)
KSE100 45,808 Decreased By ▼ -247.16 (-0.54%)
KSE30 19,105 Decreased By ▼ -117.51 (-0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

France an objective one day - but not for now, says Real's Zidane

  • French national soccer federation president Noel Le Graet said in a Saturday interview with French radio network RTL that Zidane would be his number one candidate to succeed Didier Deschamps.
  • We'll see but right now my mind is focused on here. I'm the Real Madrid coach and I enjoy every day of it.
Reuters 13 Feb 2021

MADRID: Zinedine Zidane has said he would like to coach France one day but remains focused on his current role with Real Madrid - even as he grows more frustrated with the constant media speculation over his future.

French national soccer federation president Noel Le Graet said in a Saturday interview with French radio network RTL that Zidane would be his number one candidate to succeed Didier Deschamps.

Speaking ahead of Real's La Liga match at home to Valencia on Sunday, Zidane said he had a close relationship with Le Graet but was not thinking about the national team yet.

"We'll see but right now my mind is focused on here. I'm the Real Madrid coach and I enjoy every day of it. But you never know what will happen in the future. I've always said that the national team was an objective but right now I'm here," he said.

Zidane made 108 appearances for France and was their key player when they won the 1998 World Cup on home soil.

He captained them to the final in 2006, where he was sent off against Italy for head-butting Marco Materazzi and missing the penalty shootout which his side lost.

His former team mate Deschamps led France to World Cup glory in 2018 although his current contract ends in 2022.

"If Didier leaves and I'm still there, the first person I would choose would be Zidane," Le Graet said.

Zidane has won three Champions Leagues and two La Liga titles as Real coach but his record has not protected his reputation in a stop-start campaign, and last week he hit out at reporters who continued to cast doubt his future with the club.

Real are targeting a third consecutive league win when they host Valencia and are boosted by the return of Dani Carvajal, Lucas Vazquez and Toni Kroos but still have a lengthy list of absentees including Sergio Ramos and Eden Hazard.

Real Madrid Zinedine Zidane French national soccer federation Didier Deschamps

France an objective one day - but not for now, says Real's Zidane

PTI announces final list of Senate candidates

British-Pakistani lawyer Karim Khan elected chief prosecutor at ICC

Senate election: JI announces candidates from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PM condoles death of four soldiers martyred in South Waziristan terrorist attack

LSM output up 8.16pc in 1HFY21

PM for provision of edible items at ‘minimum’ rates

Almost Rs2 hike in tariffs of Discos, KE approved by govt

Wapda submits PC-1 of long-awaited telemetry system to Irsa

FBR surpasses 7-month revenue target

Industry showing strong growth, says Umar

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters