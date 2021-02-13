Correa strike clinches Atletico win at Granada

GRANADA: La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid overcame conceding a second-half equaliser to score again and beat Granada 2-1 away from home on Saturday to get back to winning ways and move eight points clear at the top of the standings.

Marcos Llorente put Atletico in front in the 63rd minute with a low finish from the edge of the area but the visitors' joy was short-lived as Venezuelan midfielder Yangel Herrera equalised for Granada three minutes later following a corner.

Atletico were on course to drop points for a second consecutive game after Monday's 2-2 draw at home to Celta but they regained the lead in the 75th thanks to a heavily deflected effort from Argentine forward Angel Correa.

Diego Simeone's side move on to 54 points after 21 games, eight clear of second-placed Real Madrid and with a game in hand.