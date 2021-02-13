PM’s formed Committee to probe vote buying in 2018 Senate polls meets

ISLAMABAD: The Committee constituted by the Prime Minister to probe the vote buying in the 2018 Senate elections held its first meeting on Saturday.

The Committee comprises Federal Minister for Science and Technology Ch Fawad Hussain, Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari and Advisor to PM on accountability and Interior Shehzad Akbar.

The Committee recognised the undermining of democracy by vote purchasing especially in senate elections which have been regularly subjected to this malpractice.

The committee decided to make Human Rights Minister's office the Secretariat. In the meeting the procedure to be followed was decided upon. The Committee will invite the journalist who released the video on the media.

The committee will also request those who may have first hand information or knowledge of the incident to share this information with the committee either in writing or in person.

It will probe who were the beneficiaries of the purchased votes and who allegedly provided the money to purchase the MPAs votes. The committee will recommend actions to be taken.