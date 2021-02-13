COVID-19 claims 13 more patients, infects 421 others

KARACHI: As many as 13 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,212 and 421 new cases emerged when 10,584 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Saturday. He added that 13 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,212 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 10,584 samples were tested which detected 421 cases that constituted 4 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 2,863,426 tests have been conducted against which 253,510 cases were diagnosed, of them 93 percent or 235,143 patients have recovered, including 559 overnight.

The CM said that currently 14,155 patients were under treatment, of them 13,631 were in home isolation, 9 at isolation centers and 515 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 471 patients was stated to be critical, including 63 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 421 new cases, 261 have been detected from Karachi, including 92 from East, 61 Central, 37 West, 32 South, 22 Korangi and 17 Malir. Hyderabad has 54, Kamber 17, Thatta 15, Jamshoro 14, Mirpurkhas and Ghotki 9 each, Khairpur, Badin and Jacobabad 5 each, Nausheroferoze 4, Sujawal and Tando Allahyar 3 each, Umerkot 2 and Sukkur 1.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.