Pakistan Army conducts ‘Jidar-ul-Hadeed’ drills in Thar Desert

Troops of Pakistan Army’s Karachi Corps are taking part in the tactical drills aimed at improving skills in deserts as part of Exercise “Jidar-ul- Hadeed” in Thar Desert, ISPR reported on Saturday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Karachi Corps troops are practicing tactical drills and procedures as part of the exercise that commenced on 28 January 2021.

“The four weeks long defensive maneuver exercise is aimed at validating the concept of defence in deserts,” said ISPR.

The exercise is being conducted in extreme desert conditions, 74 kilometers ahead of Chhor, under a conventional operations setting, the military’s media wing said.

“The exercise will culminate on 28 February 2021.”