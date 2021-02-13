Country's large industry showing strong growth: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has said the country’s large industry is showing strong growth, as it increased by 11.4 percent in December last, as compared to same month of the preceding year.

In a tweet, he said it is another double digit growth month for Large Scale Manufacturing. He said on average the Large Scale Manufacturing production posted a growth of eight percent during July to December last year. He said the industrial sector is now showing sustained strong growth.