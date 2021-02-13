ANL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.37%)
ASC 15.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
ASL 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
AVN 96.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.42%)
BOP 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
DGKC 132.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.45%)
EPCL 48.05 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.03%)
FCCL 26.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
FFBL 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.65%)
FFL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
HASCOL 11.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 88.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.56%)
HUMNL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
JSCL 24.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 40.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
MLCF 45.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.15%)
PAEL 39.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
POWER 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.8%)
PPL 90.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.2%)
PRL 26.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 118.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
UNITY 33.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 4,925 Increased By ▲ 6.04 (0.12%)
BR30 25,254 Increased By ▲ 61.54 (0.24%)
KSE100 45,808 Decreased By ▼ -247.16 (-0.54%)
KSE30 19,105 Decreased By ▼ -117.51 (-0.61%)
AJK President urges Muslim countries to help stop genocide of Muslims in IIOJ&K

  • The AJK President said over two million Hindus have already been given state citizenship and this level of importation of foreign nationals in a disputed territory has not been seen in modern history.
PPI 13 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has urged Muslim countries to unite against the worst Islamophobia and help stop the genocide of Muslims in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

He was addressing a webinar organized by Malaysia-based Malaysian Consultative Council for Islamic Organization on the latest situation of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Masood Khan said demographic change in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir is the prime objective of the BJP-RSS regime. He said the main issue we should focus on is the mass settlement of Hindus from all over India into Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

The AJK President said over two million Hindus have already been given state citizenship and this level of importation of foreign nationals in a disputed territory has not been seen in modern history.

He said India is acting as an aggressor state and its one million troops deployed in the occupied Kashmir who are brutalizing Kashmiri people simply because they are Muslims.

