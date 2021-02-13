Electric cars to arrive in Pakistan soon: Fawad Chaurdary

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary has said that electric vehicle will soon arrive in Pakistan.

The Minister made this announcement during the launch of an upgraded version of the Lahore Chambers of Commerce website.

He said that government is taking every necessary measure to make Pakistan economically strong.

“Pakistan is among 18 countries who are making their own ventilators,” said the science and technology minister.

In December, the federal cabinet had approved Pakistan’s first Electric Vehicle Policy.

The Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy and the Mobile Manufacturing Policy were endorsed by the federal cabinet following their approval by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on December 16.

Importers and those interested in investing in manufacturing/assembling of EVs are waiting for the implementation on the policy as the government has introduced a number of tax exemptions on Completely Knocked Down (CKD) and Completely Built Units (CBUs).

As per the EV policy for four wheelers, there will be 25pc customs duty and zero per cent additional customs duty or regulatory duty on CBU imports. Besides, any company could import 100 CBUs with 50pc customs duty.