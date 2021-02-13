ANL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.37%)
Sindh rejects another rise in electricity tarrif

  • Jeewan said that Imran Niazi has ATM machines whose interests are being protected and in return they are borne the expenses of Imran Niazi.
PPI 13 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh for Bureau of Supply and Prices Dr Khatu Mal Jeewan has said that the federal government has again dropped the electricity bomb on the people by making electricity more expensive.

The people of Sindh reject this decision and demand that it be withdrawn immediately, he said in a statement issued Friday. Dr Khatu Mal Jeewan said that in the during present incompetent federal government, electricity is being made more expensive every month whereas in previous governments electricity was made expensive only once in many years. He further said that the selected Prime Minister has no pain for the people. Dr. Khatu

Jeewan further said that Imran Niazi has ATM machines whose interests are being protected and in return they are borne the expenses of Imran Niazi.

He said that calling others as thieves, their own thieves who have been caught in stealing sugar, flour and wheat case. Dr. Khatu Mal Jeewan said that the incompetent government has increased the price of electricity several times in the last 28 months but the deficit has increased many times over.

He further said that this time the increase in electricity tariffs would impose an additional burden of several billion rupees on the poor people but the selected Prime Minister has no sense of the poor people.

