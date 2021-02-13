ECP extends date for submission of nomination papers for Senate elections till Monday

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has extended the date for submission of nomination papers for the Senate elections till Monday.

According to a press release issued by the Election Commission, the date has been extended to facilitate the candidates. As per the new schedule, the list of contesting candidates will be published on Tuesday next.

The scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on the 17th and 18th of this month. The candidates can file appeals against acceptance or rejection of nomination papers on 20th of this month.

The last date for disposing of these appeals is 23rd of this month. The revised list of candidates will be published on 24st of this month.

The candidates can withdraw their nomination papers on 25th of this month. Polling on the forty eight seats will be held on the 3rd of next month at the parliament house Islamabad and the four provincial assemblies.