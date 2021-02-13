ANL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.37%)
President calls for regional peace to allow blue economy to prosper

  • He said Pakistan whilst ensuring its defense desires to attract the world towards morality based international cooperation.
PPI Updated 13 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has emphasized the need for regional peace to allow the blue economy to prosper.

Addressing the inaugural session of International Maritime Conference in Karachi on Saturday, he said global peace rather than confrontation should be our future.

He said Pakistan whilst ensuring its defense desires to attract the world towards morality based international cooperation.

The President said Pakistan is becoming a geo economic hub with the Belt and Road Initiative and China Pakistan Economic Corridor project.

He said Pakistan is the shortest route for the Central Asian States and China to import and export their goods through Gwadar.

The President said security of Indian Ocean is essential for mankind in general and especially for the countries of this region. He said hegemonic designs in any way will deter international cooperation.

He called for the solution of conflicts especially Jammu and Kashmir for peace and stability in the region. He reaffirmed the government's commitment to the development of maritime sector.

The President expressed satisfaction that Pakistan Navy is spearheading the development of blue economy and that two joint surveys have also been done in this regard.

