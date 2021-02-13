ANL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.37%)
Feb 13, 2021
World

Gas tanker explodes at customs post on Iran-Afghanistan border, 10 hurt

  • The fire in the border town of Islam Qala spread to dozens of nearby fuel trucks.
  • Ten injured people were taken to hospital and the number of casualties could rise.
Reuters 13 Feb 2021

KABUL/HEART: At least 10 people were hurt when a gas tanker exploded at a customs post in Afghanistan on Saturday, officials said as scores of local residents tried to control a massive fire at the scene near the Iranian border.

The fire in the border town of Islam Qala spread to dozens of nearby fuel trucks, the officials said, and Waheed Qatali, governor of the western province of Herat, said Iranian authorities had been asked for urgent assistance to contain the blaze.

It was not immediately clear what caused the gas tanker to explode.

Ten injured people were taken to hospital and the number of casualties could rise, said Mohammad Shirzai a spokesman for Herat's health department.

