PM Imran summons federal cabinet session on Tuesday

  • The cabinet members are likely to approve disparity reduction allowance to the federal government employees.
  • The huddle is also expected to approve decisions of the Cabinet Committee on Institutional Reforms.
BR Web Desk 13 Feb 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a session of the federal cabinet on Tuesday to discuss the eight-point agenda.

As per details, the cabinet members are likely to approve disparity reduction allowance to the federal government employees, moreover a briefing will be given on Metro buses project for Islamabad airport.

Permission for construction of the office of Federal Services Tribunal in Karachi, briefing by the chairman of Task Force on Information Technology (IT) and Telecom, approval of the appointment of the managing director (MD) of National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC) are also in the agenda.

Furthermore, the huddle is also expected to approve decisions of the Cabinet Committee on Institutional Reforms.

In the previous session, the federal cabinet had green-lighted the ordinance to legalise the organisation of Senate elections through the open ballot.

PM Imran summons federal cabinet session on Tuesday

