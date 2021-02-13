ANL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.37%)
ASC 15.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
ASL 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
AVN 96.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.42%)
BOP 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
DGKC 132.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.45%)
EPCL 48.05 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.03%)
FCCL 26.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
FFBL 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.65%)
FFL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
HASCOL 11.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 88.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.56%)
HUMNL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
JSCL 24.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 40.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
MLCF 45.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.15%)
PAEL 39.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
POWER 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.8%)
PPL 90.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.2%)
PRL 26.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 118.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
UNITY 33.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 4,925 Increased By ▲ 6.04 (0.12%)
BR30 25,254 Increased By ▲ 61.54 (0.24%)
KSE100 45,808 Decreased By ▼ -247.16 (-0.54%)
KSE30 19,105 Decreased By ▼ -117.51 (-0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Justice Isa says 'shocking' that CJP's order was released to media even before him

  • Who ordered its release to the media? Why the settled practice of sending the judgement to the next senior judge was not followed?, Justice Isa asked in a letter to SC registrar.
  • A five-page written order, authored by the CJP said that it would not be proper for Justice Isa to hear the matter considering that he had already filed a petition against the Prime Minister of Pakistan, in his personal capacity.
Aisha Mahmood 13 Feb 2021

Justice Qazi Faez Isa has expressed his shock that the judgment in which the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed restrained him not to hear cases involving Prime Minister Imran Khan, was released to the media even before it was sent to him.

A letter, dated February 12, which surfaced on Saturday, was sent by Justice Isa to the Supreme Court (SC) registrar. In the letter, Justice Isa said that apparently Honourable Justice Ijazul Ahsan received it before him, even the world knew about the CJP's decision before him.

He further said that as per settled practice the verdict, once written by the judge heading the bench, is sent to the next senior-most judge, Express Tribune. Justice Ahsan follows Justice Isa in seniority.

He demanded that the case file be sent to him so he could read it. Raising questions in his letter, the SC judge asked why the settled practice of sending it to the next senior judge was not followed and why the court order was not sent to him.

He questioned who ordered for the verdict to be released to the media before he read it 'let alone had the opportunity to sign it in agreement/disagreement'.

On Friday, a five-page written order, authored by the CJP said that it would not be proper for Justice Isa to hear the matter considering that he had already filed a petition against the Prime Minister of Pakistan, in his personal capacity.

A five-member bench had taken up a case pertaining to the distribution of Rs500m uplift funds among the lawmakers. But the PM had denied that the funds were distributed among the parliamentarians.

However, Justice Isa, a member of the five-judge special bench, presented a WhatsApp message which he said he had received from an unknown source.

The message contained documents showing doling out of massive amounts recently for building roads by the Pak-PWD department in the constituency NA-65 that belongs to an important coalition partner.

lawmakers PM Imran Khan CJP Gulzar Ahmed Justice Qazi Faez Isa letter

Justice Isa says 'shocking' that CJP's order was released to media even before him

PTI announces final list of Senate candidates

British-Pakistani lawyer Karim Khan elected chief prosecutor at ICC

Senate election: JI announces candidates from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PM condoles death of four soldiers martyred in South Waziristan terrorist attack

LSM output up 8.16pc in 1HFY21

PM for provision of edible items at ‘minimum’ rates

Almost Rs2 hike in tariffs of Discos, KE approved by govt

Wapda submits PC-1 of long-awaited telemetry system to Irsa

FBR surpasses 7-month revenue target

Industry showing strong growth, says Umar

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters