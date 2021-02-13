ANL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.37%)
Pakistan

Pakistan decides to buy ultra-cold modern refrigerators to store Pfizer vaccine

  • Currently Pakistan cold change system has capacity to storage COVID vaccine at -20°C.
  • The newly bought freezers would be placed in the federal capital and provinces for preservation of the vaccine.
BR Web Desk 13 Feb 2021

Pakistan on Saturday decided to purchase 21 ultra-cold modern refrigerators to store Pfizer vaccine.

According to ARY News, the COVID vaccine made by Pfizer may be stored in these freezer which can maintain temperatures between -80°C and -60°C (-112°F and -76°F).

Currently Pakistan cold change system has capacity to storage COVID vaccine at -20°C.

The newly bought freezers would be placed in the federal capital and provinces for preservation of the vaccine.

Pakistan is to receive doses of Pfizer vaccines from the World Health Organisation (WHO)'s COVAX platform. The programme ensures equitable worldwide access to COVID-19 vaccines with enough doses for countries to immunise more than three percent of their populations by mid-2021.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Federal Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar had said last week that Pakistan will likely get 17 million shots of AstraZeneca doses of COVID-19 vaccination within the first half of current year.

