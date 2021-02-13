Senate elections: ECP extends date to file nomination papers till February 15

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extended on Saturday the date for submission of nomination papers for the Senate elections to be held on March 3.

The ECP has extended the date till (February 15) Monday. Before, candidates were given till Saturday to submit their nomination papers. "Requests have been received for extension of time for filing of nomination papers as well as reports have appeared in the press that the aspiring candidates are facing difficulties in the completion of legal formalities regarding filing of nomination papers," the ECP press release said.

According to the press release, the list of contesting candidates will be published on Tuesday. In the schedule, February 17 and February 18 have been given as the dates for the scrutiny of nomination papers.

Meanwhile, the candidates can file appeals against acceptance or rejection of nomination papers on February 20. The last date for disposing of these appeals is February 23. The candidates can withdraw their nomination papers on February 25.

On March 11, a total of 52 senators in the house of 104 are set to retire. This time, the Senate polls will see the election of 48 senators. 11 senators from each from Punjab and Sindh, 12 each from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan and two from Islamabad.

In each province, polling will be held to elect seven members on general seats, two women and two technocrats. The election on one minority seat each in KP and Balochistan will also be conducted.