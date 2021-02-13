Industry showing strong growth, says Umar

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said the country’s large industry was showing strong growth as it increased by 11.4 percent in Dec 2020 as compared to the same month of the previous financial year.

The minister on Friday said in his tweet, "Another double digit growth month for large scale manufacturing in December. 11.4% growth vs December 2019. Cumulative July to December growth above 8% now. Industrial sector now showing sustained strong growth.”

He said another double digit growth month for the Large Scale Manufacturing in December, adding that the large scale production increased by 11.4 percent in December 2020 as compared to December 2019.

On average, the Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM) production posted a growth of eight percent during July-December (2020-21).

