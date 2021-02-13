Four soldiers martyred in South Waziristan check-post attack

RAWALPINDI: Four personnel of the security forces were martyred when terrorists attacked their check-post in South Waziristan’s Makeen area on Friday, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The incident occurred in Makin. The security forces gave befitting reply to the attackers and killed four terrorists. The military’s media wing said four of the terrorists were killed when the security personnel returned fire promptly. Those martyred soldiers were identified by the ISPR as Lance Naik Imran Ali, Sepoy Atif Jahangir, Sepoy Aziz, and Sepoy Aneesur Rehman. A clearance operation in the area has been started, it said. The latest terrorist attack follows on the heels of yesterday’s cross-border attack from Afghanistan in which a five-year-old boy was martyred and seven other children were injured.