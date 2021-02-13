6.4-magnitude earthquake hits several cities; no casualties

KARACHI: The northern areas, including the federal capital and several cities in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, were jolted by a 6.4-magnitude earthquake on Friday night, a private TV channel quoted the Pakistan Meteorological Department as saying. The tremors were also felt in several cities of India.

The earthquake, which struck at a depth of 80 kilometres originated at 10:02pm, with the epicentre in Tajikistan, said the Met department.

The information was corroborated by the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, which also recorded an earthquake of magnitude 6.4 in Tajikistan. Meanwhile, the United States Geological Survey recorded the magnitude at 5.9, with a depth of 91.6kms and its epicentre at 35kms west of Murghob in Tajikistan.

In Pakistan, the tremors were felt in Islamabad, Lahore and other areas of Punjab, besides several areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Malakand and Hazara divisions. There were no reports of loss to life or property.

However, the quake sent people rushing out of their homes in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore and other cities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021