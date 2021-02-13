ANL 31.48 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.54%)
Pakistan

Training of vaccinators: SHC directs govt to establish institute

Recorder Report 13 Feb 2021

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday ordered provincial government to establish an institute for training of vaccinators within three months.

The Sindh High Court (SHC) issued these orders while hearing petitions related to the appointment of 1,302 vaccinators in 2019, which were challenged through multiple petitions.

According to a written order of a division bench of SHC comprised of Justice Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui and Justice Adnan-ul-Karim Memon that the petitions stated that the advertisement of the recruitments had been released in 2018.

Following the advertisement, those obtained 60 or lesser marks in NTS had been appointed on UC-level as vaccinators. Irregularities were made in the recruitment process, petitioners submitted.

Order stated that petitioners sought issuance of direction to the respondent-Health Department to issue them offer/appointment orders to the post of Gavi Vaccinators (BPS-6) in the Health Department, Government of Sindh on the plea that they have already been declared successful candidates based on marks they obtained in the competitive process i.e. National Testing Service (NTS) and interview, alternatively the appointment orders issued to the private respondents/beneficiaries may be declared nullity in the eyes of law.

Bench ordered that all the successful candidates who obtained 60 marks and above in the written test conducted by NTS (1611 candidates) are required to undergo a fresh interview by the committee constituted by the competent authority vide notification dated 07.08.2019; and, the rest of posts shall be re-advertised in accordance with the recruitment rules.

Bench directed that the appointment of the successful candidates in the interview is subject to union wise seats as outlined in the terms of advertisement published in daily newspapers dated 22.3.2018.

Bench ordered the competent authority to establish an institute for training of vaccinators within three months. In the meanwhile, the successful candidates of the interview are required to undergo training of vaccinator for the post within a reasonable time from any recognised institute of Nursing and/or Government Hospital before administering the subject vaccine to the public at large.

SHC Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui vaccinators Adnan ul Karim Memon

