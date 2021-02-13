Punjab CM briefs PM about core issues

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday and apprised him about matters concerning administrative and political natures besides preparations for upcoming Senate elections, development projects and public welfare projects.

Sources claimed the CM also informed the premier about steps taken to provide essential items to the people at reasonable rates. The premier directed for early completion of the welfare projects in Punjab and to provide maximum relief to the masses.

Moreover, the premier chaired a meeting in Lahore in which progress on provision of universal health insurance scheme was reviewed.

The meeting was informed that total population of the province would be able to get health coverage through health card under this scheme by the end of this year.

Addressing the meeting, the PM maintained that health and education sectors were ignored in the past due to which poor people had to suffer. The government is according priority to provision of quality health services and social protection to the people, he said.

He also assured all out cooperation of the federal government in provision of quality healthcare to the masses. The Premier also chaired other meetings in which measures to provide relief to the masses vis-à-vis provision of essential items were discussed.

