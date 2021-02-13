Vandalism at IHC: IHC censures Chief Commissioner Islamabad, IG Police

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday censured the Chief Commissioner Islamabad and the Inspector General (IG) police for not taking action against the lawyers involved in storming the judicial compound on February 8.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah also remarked that he wanted the real culprits to be named and action should be taken against them, and he sought explanation from the Chief Commissioner and the IG Islamabad for their failure in apprehending those who were actually involved in vandalism at the IHC.

The IHC chief justice made the remarks while hearing a petition of a lawyer, Muhammad Nazir Jawad Advocate, who is aggrieved because the police officials had raided his chamber.

The bench stated in its order that Nazir Jawad has always upheld the dignity of his profession and he was not involved in any manner in the grave incident that had taken place on 08.02.2021.

It added that there are also reports that instead of apprehending the miscreants who were actually involved in the incident, some other members of the Bar, who had no role, were being harassed.

Justice Minallah noted in his order, "The Chief Commissioner and Inspector General of Police, Islamabad Capital Territory are directed to submit a report within two hours explaining why those who were not involved in the incident are being unnecessarily harassed. They shall also explain their failure in apprehending those who were actually involved in storming the High Court."

He further said, "It is directed that no member of the Bar shall be unnecessarily harassed in any manner. It is noted that this Court does not interfere in the matters of the executive but the actions taken do not appear to be bonafide."

Later, Hamza Shafqaat, Deputy Commissioner ICT and Mustafa Tanveer, Superintendent Islamabad Police appeared before the court but they were unable to explain why the persons involved in the storming of the High Court have not been arrested and instead those who are honorable members of the Bar, having no concern with the incident are being harassed.

Then, the IHC chief justice directed both the officials to conduct an inquiry and submit a joint report, inter alia, explaining on who's orders the members of the Bar who were not involved in the storming of the High Court have been harassed and deferred the hearing till February 13 (today).

