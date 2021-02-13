ANL 31.48 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.54%)
ASC 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.27%)
ASL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.8%)
AVN 96.00 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.59%)
BOP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.64%)
BYCO 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
DGKC 131.90 Increased By ▲ 5.50 (4.35%)
EPCL 47.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
FCCL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
FFBL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.35%)
FFL 16.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 11.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 88.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.79%)
HUMNL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.57%)
JSCL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.15%)
KAPCO 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-3.94%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.26%)
MLCF 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.02%)
PAEL 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.18%)
PIBTL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
POWER 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PPL 90.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.26%)
PRL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.55%)
TRG 118.35 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.76%)
UNITY 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.82%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.41%)
BR100 4,925 Increased By ▲ 6.04 (0.12%)
BR30 25,254 Increased By ▲ 61.54 (0.24%)
KSE100 45,808 Decreased By ▼ -247.16 (-0.54%)
KSE30 19,105 Decreased By ▼ -117.51 (-0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab reports 484 corona cases, 12 deaths

Recorder Report 13 Feb 2021

LAHORE: The coronavirus positivity rate in Punjab remained 3.73%, as out of 12,955 tests conducted across the province during the last 24 hours, 484 people were tested positive with 12 more fatalities taking the provincial tally of cases to 162,875, the second highest in the country and death toll to 4,994.

With recovery of 651 more people, the number of recovered patients has reached 150,638 in the province. On the other hand, 1,481 recoveries were recorded across Pakistan in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries in the country to 518,164.

As per break up of virus cases and deaths due to corona in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 82384 cases and 1980 deaths, Rawalpindi 14272 cases and 846 deaths, Faisalabad 9293 cases and 457 deaths, Gujranwala 4495 cases and 113 deaths, Gujrat 4344 cases and 80 deaths, Bahawalpur 4117 cases and 144 deaths, Multan 9273 cases and 346 deaths and Sargodha reported 3082 cases and 133 deaths.

Moreover, the University of Health Sciences (UHS) is all set to launch the phase-III trial of another Chinese coronavirus vaccine from next week. Earlier, the UHS ran the trial of Can Sino vaccine developed by Beijing Institute of Biotechnology in which 18,000 volunteers were registered and the vaccine is in the follow-up stage at the moment.

UHS Vice Chancellor Prof. Javed Akram said in a briefing that the National Bio-Ethics Committee had approved a phase-III (involving humans) randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial in local population with 18 years of age and above to determine the safety and efficacy of "ZF2001" - a recombinant novel coronavirus vaccine for prevention of Covid-19.

A double-blind study is one in which neither the participants nor the experimenters know who is receiving a particular treatment. This procedure is utilized to prevent bias in research results.

"We are expecting the trial's approval from Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) during this week after which the recruitment of volunteer will start," Prof Javed Akram said, adding that a total of one thousand volunteers would be registered for the trial.

He further said that three doses of the jab would be administered to each volunteer in three months after which the trial would enter the follow-up stage. He said that each volunteer would have to visit the trial site seven times during the three months for which he or she would be paid an amount of Rs 16,000 for travel and food expenses. The trial would be completed in 18 months, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Coronavirus coronavirus case coronavirus Test coronavirus death

Punjab reports 484 corona cases, 12 deaths

PM for provision of edible items at ‘minimum’ rates

Almost Rs2 hike in tariffs of Discos, KE approved by govt

Wapda submits PC-1 of long-awaited telemetry system to Irsa

FBR surpasses 7-month revenue target

Industry showing strong growth, says Umar

Foreign cos’ footprint to be deepened: Dawood

FO optimistic about FATF moot prospects

NA panel briefed: Rs450bn being added to circular debt annually

Nigerians win UK court OK to sue Shell over oil spills

‘Long-term planning is inevitable for development’

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.